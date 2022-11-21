Andy Reid provides injury updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 3 other Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday Night Football, but the victory did not come without injuries to several players. During his post-game press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had updates on four players.

“Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] has a high ankle sprain, Kadarius Toney’s hamstring tightened up, [Juan] Thornhill has a left calf that he strained and then Jaylen Watson hurt his hand. We’ll see where that goes from here.”

If the Chiefs’ first drive serves as any indication, Edwards-Helaire appeared to be a greater part of the game plan against the Chargers than he was in the Chiefs’ previous game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he had four snaps.

Now it is unclear how many weeks he will miss.

“He’s a tough kid, but it doesn’t look good,” said Reid of Edwards-Helaire’s injury. “High ankle sprains on running backs aren’t always the best. We’ll see how he does in his recovery here. It’s pretty tender right now, yeah.”

When asked if Edwards-Helaire would be placed on injured reserve, Reid said that he hadn’t gotten that far. The Chiefs are likely to give rookie Isiah Pacheco the bulk of Edwards-Helaire’s carries in his absence.