Patrick Mahomes had ‘no doubt’ that the Chiefs would score on final drive

Games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers always seem to come down to the wire, and this Sunday night's matchup was no different. Led by a go-ahead drive from MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were able to beat the Chargers in a thrilling 30-27 victory as Week 11 comes to a close.

Although Mahomes and the Chiefs got things started with an opening drive capped by a 33-yard Harrison Butker field goal, it was Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert who set the tone for the game with a 50-yard strike to wideout Josh Palmer for the first touchdown of the night. The two high-powered offenses would go on to trade scores throughout the matchup and kept it close all the way down to the game's final minutes.

With 1:46 left in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs had the ball, down by a score of 27-23. Mahomes again worked his magic and delivered on a game-winning drive that would put the Chiefs ahead, 30-27, with 31 seconds remaining.

He finished the game by completing 20-of-34 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City's star quarterback spoke about the go-ahead drive following the game.

"I just thought it was cool today that when we went in the huddle, everybody was just like, 'Let's just do it,'" Mahomes said. "There was no doubt that we were going to go down there and score. There was no doubt that we were going to make it happen.

"From the offensive line to the receivers, the running backs, the tight ends — everybody just had their mindset of — let's take it one play at a time, get it down the field, and go out there and get a touchdown when it counts, and that's what we did."

Head coach Andy Reid shared the same sentiments, saying he had the utmost confidence in Mahomes' ability to score with the game on the line.

"Well, we've done it with 13 seconds, so a minute seemed like an eternity," Reid noted. "Matter of fact, I thought we gave them too much time because that other guy (Herbert) is pretty good too.

"But, yes, [Mahomes] gives you that confidence. The more you're around him, the more you watch him do what he does, you just know that you have a shot."

On the receiving end of the game-winning touchdown was All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who had himself a night with six receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes and Kelce completed the "hat trick," as the dynamic duo was responsible for all three of Kansas City's touchdowns while putting together another spectacular performance in front of fans in Los Angeles.

"I try to enjoy every minute of it, every play," Reid said of the Kelce-and-Mahomes connection. "Their chemistry is ridiculous. You know coming into this game that they had a plan for Kelce. We were able to — he and Pat were able to work through it and made some nice things happen."

"If he's man to man, I'm going to give him a chance, and he's going win most of them, Mahomes said about Kelce. "Obviously, they got Derwin [James], so Derwin's going to win his battles because he's probably the best safety in the league. But yeah, I'm going to give my guy a chance because I know how special he is."

It's always been clear that Kelce is Mahomes' go-to guy, and this game was just the latest example of it. Kelce explained how his history playing with Mahomes and the Chiefs throughout his career has contributed to the player he is today.

"I'm an older dog," Kelce explained. "Throughout my years, I just learned from situations that I've been through on the football field — situations that I've seen on the football field. I just keep accumulating all that data and just put it in this computer up here (pointing at his head) and hope that I can use it to my advantage."

Despite all the glowing praises from his coach and quarterback, Kelce moved the spotlight away from him and Mahomes, as he made sure to credit the entire team's effort for Sunday's victory.

"That game was much more than just Mahomes to me," Kelce said. "That's why it was so fun. You got a guy like Skyy Moore coming up big throughout the entire game. On top of that, Justin Watson — I mean, even in that last drive for us, Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] gets us going early. Pat makes a huge play with his feet.

"Those are the best, when everybody gets a piece of the pie. That's the best."