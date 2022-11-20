Chiefs rule out Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Juan Thornhill and Kadarius Toney vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have a mounting injury list in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his ankle during the first quarter. Though the Chiefs initially said he was questionable to return, the team ruled him out during the third quarter.

Early in the game, head coach Andy Reid looked to have been working Edwards-Helaire into the action, but his injury caused him to finish the game with just two carries for nine yards. Kansas City will turn to rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon for the rest of the game.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill injured his calf during the third quarter, and the team quickly downgraded him from questionable to return to out. Thornhill finished the game with three tackles. Rookie Bryan Cook will fill in for Thornhill next to Justin Reid.

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was also ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore took the team’s first punt return after Toney left the game.