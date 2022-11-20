AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Chargers

Isaiah Pacheco showed signs of promise running the ball and Travis Kelce turned in a dominating performance as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday Night Football.

Nick Bolton made a costly mistake when he hit Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert as he stepped out of bounds, resulting in an unnecessary roughness call. The Chargers would end up kicking a field goal — but this play was on third down and Herbert was short of the first down. The Chargers would have ultimately punted on this drive.

Another error was when Pacheco caught a kickoff on the six-yard line. The ball was hooking out of bounds; if Pacheco had let it go, the Chiefs would have started closer to midfield instead of at the six-yard line.

Despite this mental mistake, he played great as the lead back for the game. Pacheco had 15 carries for 107 yards averaging 7.1 per rush — by far, the best performance by a Kansas City running back all season.

Isiah Pacheco. Podium game — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 21, 2022

Travis Kelce gave a masterful performance with three touchdowns and 115 yards.

