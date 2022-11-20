Filed under: WATCH: Isiah Pacheco breaks off the longest run of his young career By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Nov 20, 2022, 7:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Isiah Pacheco breaks off the longest run of his young career Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email They grow up so fast pic.twitter.com/OlYmkQk2vi— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 21, 2022 The rookie ran for 28 yards, setting the Chiefs up for an eventual field goal and a 3-0 first-quarter lead. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...