 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LOOK: Patrick Mahomes and Henry Winkler meet on the field in Los Angeles

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

Patrick Mahomes invited Emmy award-winner Henry Winkler to be his guest at the game.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride