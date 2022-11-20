Chiefs-Chargers: Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. As expected, Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Chris Lammons will not dress for the big AFC West showdown. But special teams standout Marcus Kemp will play — and second-year wideout Cornell Powell will make his Chiefs debut.

Here are our inactives for tonight's game against the Chargers:



RB Ronald Jones

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

QB Shane Buechele

CB Chris Lammons

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2022

Both Smith-Schuster and Lammons remain in the league’s concussion protocol, which they entered during last Sunday’s 27-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both had been declared out in Friday’s final injury report. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdominal) will also miss the game after being added to the team's Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list on Thursday. He will miss at least three more games before he is eligible to return.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Cornell Power to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active for the contest.

The Chargers have also released their list of inactives. Placekicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) will sit this one out. But wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) will suit up for Kansas City.

#KCvsLAC inactives



Easton Stick

Dustin Hopkins

Gerald Everett

Jason Moore Jr.

Larry Rountree III

Jeremiah Attaochu

Brenden Jaimes pic.twitter.com/yGWEjibPoT — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 20, 2022

Hopkins was listed as doubtful in the final injury report. Both Williams and Allen were listed as questionable.

The Chargers have elevated placekicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell for the matchup. Both will dress for the game. In another Saturday move, Los Angeles activated tight end Stone Smartt from the team’s Reserve/NFI list to the roster. He will also be available to play.