Sunday afternoon games discussion

For the NFL’s Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
But until we get there, the schedule has plenty of action:
Early games
- New York Jets (6-3) at New England Patriots (5-4) (CBS, locally on KCTV/5)
- Carolina Panthers (3-7) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
- Chicago Bears (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
- Cleveland Browns (3-6) at Buffalo Bills (6-3)
- Detroit Lions (3-6) at New York Giants (7-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at New Orleans Saints (3-7)
- Washington Commanders (5-5) at Houston Texans (1-7-1)
Late games
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Denver Broncos (3-6) (FOX, locally on WDAF/4)
- Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (8-1) (CBS, locally on KCTV/5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)
What are your reactions to the afternoon games?
