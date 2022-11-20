Chiefs-Chargers: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use for this game?

Last week could not have gone better. Seriously. The Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills all lost. Therefore, the Chiefs now have a solid lead in the AFC West — along with sole possession of first place (and the bye) in the AFC.

But this week, Kansas City faces a familiar foe. As you may remember, the last time these two teams faced off in Week 2, the game came down to the wire. The Chiefs sent their division rivals back to Los Angeles with a very close 27-24 victory. I expect a similar result on Sunday night.

Let’s see the lineup I’ve cooked up for this matchup.

Showdown Lineup Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Kadarius Toney $8,000 6.6 Flex Patrick Mahomes $11,400 28.5 Flex Jerrick McKinnon $4,600 7.2 Flex Justin Herbert $10,400 17.7 Flex Austin Ekeler $11,000 24 Flex Skyy Moore $600 1.3

Captain Pick

WR Kadarius Toney

Mecole Hardman: injured reserve. JuJu Smith-Schuster: concussion protocol. Marquez Valdes-Scantling: returning from an illness. That leaves Kadarius Toney as the next man up. And oh man... he’s been so impressive. I’ve been turned into a believer. This man will cause problems — and the Chargers have never faced him. Get ready for a big game by the new guy.

Flex Picks

QB Patrick Mahomes

Never fade the MVP. His worst game was in Week 2 against the Chargers — the same as Travis Kelce (which is why he isn’t on this list). But Mahomes is a new beast now. The Los Angeles defense isn’t the same as it was nine weeks ago. Like I said: never fade the MVP.

RB Jerrick McKinnon

Running-back-by-committee makes fantasy really hard. But McKinnon has been Kansas City’s most consistent running back this season — and the Chargers’ defense is 30th against fantasy running backs. Hopefully, Kansas City’s running game will get going.

QB Justin Herbert

I love how all the Herbert-is-better-than-Mahomes comments have just stopped this season — because everyone’s realized it just isn’t true. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t a good quarterback. He’s still got fight in him. The last time these teams played, Herbert put up 27 points. So start him against the Chiefs.

RB Austin Ekeler

One of the best fantasy running backs in the game. The only two who clearly beat him out are the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry. Even though he’s getting up there in age, Ekeler is still elite: he’s averaging 24 points per game. You should play him against the Chiefs’ run defense, which is 25th against fantasy running backs.

Skyy Moore, WR

Once again, I’m throwing him in here to fill the roster. But this week — with Smith-Schuster and Hardman out — he may actually put up some points.

It’s another fun week. Can the Chiefs hold on to the No. 1 seed, or will they give it to the Miami Dolphins? We’ll have to find out on Sunday.

As always... bet responsibly.