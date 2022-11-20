 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Chargers in Week 11.

By brittany.jarret and John Dixon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are in California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB-41. Originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m., the NFL flexed this game to the primetime slot on November 8.

It is the second matchup this season between two teams that have been division rivals since the formation of the American Football League in 1960. In 58 of their 124 regular-season meetings, the game has been decided by a touchdown or less. Since Kansas City head coach Andy Reid arrived in 2013, 11 of 19 have been decided by a single score — four of those in overtime — but the Chiefs have gone 14-5.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here. All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

Kansas City has won the last two — both of them in primetime on Thursday Night Football — taking last year’s Week 15 game in Los Angeles 34-28 in overtime and collecting a 27-24 home victory in Week 2 of this season.

In last year’s game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored the last two touchdowns — including a breathtaking a 34-yard overtime dash to the end zone that decided the game. In September, it was Kansas City’s rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson who made the difference, returning a fourth-quarter goal-line interception 99 yards for a touchdown.

Coming into this contest, the Chiefs’ 7-2 record leads the AFC West by two games over the Chargers. A victory will extend Kansas City’s lead to three games and give it the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Angeles, almost assuring the team will win its seventh consecutive division crown.

The most significant factor in this matchup may turn out to be which team can better overcome its midseason injuries. Chiefs wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman have been declared out for the game, while the Chargers currently have more than a dozen players on injured reserve — including star pass rusher Joey Bosa, defensive tackle Austin Johnson, cornerback J.C. Jackson and guard Rashawn Slater.

Meanwhile, there are question marks surrounding both placekickers. Los Angeles specialist Dustin Hopkins is doubtful for the game with a right hamstring injury. So Cameron Dicker — who has yet to miss a kick in three games with two teams this season — will once again step up. Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker continues to struggle with an ankle injury that made him miss four of the team’s first five games. In the four matchups since his return, he’s missed three field goals and two extra points — but also set a franchise record by booting a 62-yarder.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
  • Playing surface: Matrix Turf (Artificial)
  • Game time: 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 20, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Domed stadium
  • Matchup history: 66-57-1 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -5.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Shawn Hochuli (83), umpire Terry Killens (77), down judge Patrick Holt (106), line judge Greg Bradley (98), field judge Anthony Flemming (90), side judge Chad Hill (125), back judge Rich Martinez (39), replay official Tyler Cerimeli and replay assistant Mark Bitar.
  • Television broadcast: with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KNBC (NBC/4-Los Angeles) and NBC affiliates nationwide
  • Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
  • Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
  • Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
  • Chargers radio broadcast: with Matt “Money” Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren on KYSR (98.7 FM-Los Angeles) and Chargers Radio Network affiliates.
  • SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
  • Enemy SB Nation site: Bolts from the Blue
  • Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
  • Facebook: Please like us!

2022 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 11		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 Won
44-21
Wk
2		 Thu
Sep 15		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-24
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 25		 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis		 Lost
20-17
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 2		 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium
Tampa		 Won
41-31
Wk
5		 Mon
Oct 10		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
30-29
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 16		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
24-20
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 23		 @49ers Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA		 Won
44-23
Wk
8		 Bye - - -
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 6		 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
20-17
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 13		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-17
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 20		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 27		 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 pm
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 4		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 11		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
15		 Sun
Dec 18		 @Texans NRG Stadium
Houston		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
16		 Sat
Dec 24		 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
12:00 pm
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 1		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
18		 Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 TBA
TBA

In This Stream

Chiefs to be in driver’s seat of AFC West with win vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football

View all 15 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride