Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are in California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB-41. Originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m., the NFL flexed this game to the primetime slot on November 8.

It is the second matchup this season between two teams that have been division rivals since the formation of the American Football League in 1960. In 58 of their 124 regular-season meetings, the game has been decided by a touchdown or less. Since Kansas City head coach Andy Reid arrived in 2013, 11 of 19 have been decided by a single score — four of those in overtime — but the Chiefs have gone 14-5.

Kansas City has won the last two — both of them in primetime on Thursday Night Football — taking last year’s Week 15 game in Los Angeles 34-28 in overtime and collecting a 27-24 home victory in Week 2 of this season.

In last year’s game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored the last two touchdowns — including a breathtaking a 34-yard overtime dash to the end zone that decided the game. In September, it was Kansas City’s rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson who made the difference, returning a fourth-quarter goal-line interception 99 yards for a touchdown.

Coming into this contest, the Chiefs’ 7-2 record leads the AFC West by two games over the Chargers. A victory will extend Kansas City’s lead to three games and give it the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Angeles, almost assuring the team will win its seventh consecutive division crown.

The most significant factor in this matchup may turn out to be which team can better overcome its midseason injuries. Chiefs wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman have been declared out for the game, while the Chargers currently have more than a dozen players on injured reserve — including star pass rusher Joey Bosa, defensive tackle Austin Johnson, cornerback J.C. Jackson and guard Rashawn Slater.

Meanwhile, there are question marks surrounding both placekickers. Los Angeles specialist Dustin Hopkins is doubtful for the game with a right hamstring injury. So Cameron Dicker — who has yet to miss a kick in three games with two teams this season — will once again step up. Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker continues to struggle with an ankle injury that made him miss four of the team’s first five games. In the four matchups since his return, he’s missed three field goals and two extra points — but also set a franchise record by booting a 62-yarder.

Nuts and bolts