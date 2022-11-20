Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are in California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB-41. Originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m., the NFL flexed this game to the primetime slot on November 8.
It is the second matchup this season between two teams that have been division rivals since the formation of the American Football League in 1960. In 58 of their 124 regular-season meetings, the game has been decided by a touchdown or less. Since Kansas City head coach Andy Reid arrived in 2013, 11 of 19 have been decided by a single score — four of those in overtime — but the Chiefs have gone 14-5.
Kansas City has won the last two — both of them in primetime on Thursday Night Football — taking last year’s Week 15 game in Los Angeles 34-28 in overtime and collecting a 27-24 home victory in Week 2 of this season.
In last year’s game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored the last two touchdowns — including a breathtaking a 34-yard overtime dash to the end zone that decided the game. In September, it was Kansas City’s rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson who made the difference, returning a fourth-quarter goal-line interception 99 yards for a touchdown.
Coming into this contest, the Chiefs’ 7-2 record leads the AFC West by two games over the Chargers. A victory will extend Kansas City’s lead to three games and give it the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Angeles, almost assuring the team will win its seventh consecutive division crown.
The most significant factor in this matchup may turn out to be which team can better overcome its midseason injuries. Chiefs wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman have been declared out for the game, while the Chargers currently have more than a dozen players on injured reserve — including star pass rusher Joey Bosa, defensive tackle Austin Johnson, cornerback J.C. Jackson and guard Rashawn Slater.
Meanwhile, there are question marks surrounding both placekickers. Los Angeles specialist Dustin Hopkins is doubtful for the game with a right hamstring injury. So Cameron Dicker — who has yet to miss a kick in three games with two teams this season — will once again step up. Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker continues to struggle with an ankle injury that made him miss four of the team’s first five games. In the four matchups since his return, he’s missed three field goals and two extra points — but also set a franchise record by booting a 62-yarder.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- Playing surface: Matrix Turf (Artificial)
- Game time: 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 20, 2022
- Weather forecast: Domed stadium
- Matchup history: 66-57-1 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -5.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Shawn Hochuli (83), umpire Terry Killens (77), down judge Patrick Holt (106), line judge Greg Bradley (98), field judge Anthony Flemming (90), side judge Chad Hill (125), back judge Rich Martinez (39), replay official Tyler Cerimeli and replay assistant Mark Bitar.
- Television broadcast: with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KNBC (NBC/4-Los Angeles) and NBC affiliates nationwide
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Chargers radio broadcast: with Matt “Money” Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren on KYSR (98.7 FM-Los Angeles) and Chargers Radio Network affiliates.
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
- Enemy SB Nation site: Bolts from the Blue
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
30-29
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
24-20
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|Won
44-23
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-17
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
12:00 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|TBA
TBA
