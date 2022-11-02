Chiefs vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: Willie Gay Jr. pops up with a hamstring

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|Quad/Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Titans
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Tory Carter
|FB
|Neck
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jeffery Simmons
|NT
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Naquan Jones
|DT
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Amani Hooker
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Aaron Brewer
|G
|Toe
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Foot
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Okuayinonu
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin Strong
|DT
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashad Weaver
|LB
|Back
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The thing we knew going into Wednesday’s injury report was that tight end Jody Fortson (quad/ill) would not practice. Head coach Andy Reid had other player updates, which can be found here.
- Reid did not mention Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (hamstring), who popped up on the injury report as limited. His status is now worth watching for the rest of the week, as the status means the injury could have happened on Wednesday.
- Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) with full participation is good news for their status heading into Sunday.
- As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on that here).
- For the Titans, nose tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday after suffering injuries in last week’s game against the Houston Texans.
- The injuries to running back Derrick Henry (foot), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and starting left guard Aaron Brewer (toe) are worth watching. All three were limited in practice on Wednesday. On Sunday, Henry erupted for 219 yards as Tannehill missed the game with his injury.
