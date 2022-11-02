Chiefs vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: Willie Gay Jr. pops up with a hamstring

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jody Fortson TE Quad/Illness DNP - - - Willie Gay LB Hamstring LP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Shoulder FP - - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP - - - Mike Danna DE Calf FP - - - Trent McDuffie CB Hamstring FP - - -

Titans

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Tory Carter FB Neck DNP - - - Jeffery Simmons NT Ankle DNP - - - Naquan Jones DT Illness DNP - - - Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP - - - Aaron Brewer G Toe LP - - - Derrick Henry RB Foot LP - - - Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LP - - - Sam Okuayinonu DT Knee LP - - - Kevin Strong DT Ankle LP - - - Rashad Weaver LB Back FP - - -

Some notes