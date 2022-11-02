 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: Willie Gay Jr. pops up with a hamstring

For Week 9, Kansas City hosts Tennessee on Sunday Night Football.

By Pete Sweeney
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Jody Fortson TE Quad/Illness DNP - - -
Willie Gay LB Hamstring LP - - -
Jerick McKinnon RB Shoulder FP - - -
Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP - - -
Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP - - -
Mike Danna DE Calf FP - - -
Trent McDuffie CB Hamstring FP - - -

Titans

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Tory Carter FB Neck DNP - - -
Jeffery Simmons NT Ankle DNP - - -
Naquan Jones DT Illness DNP - - -
Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP - - -
Aaron Brewer G Toe LP - - -
Derrick Henry RB Foot LP - - -
Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LP - - -
Sam Okuayinonu DT Knee LP - - -
Kevin Strong DT Ankle LP - - -
Rashad Weaver LB Back FP - - -

Some notes

  • The thing we knew going into Wednesday’s injury report was that tight end Jody Fortson (quad/ill) would not practice. Head coach Andy Reid had other player updates, which can be found here.
  • Reid did not mention Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (hamstring), who popped up on the injury report as limited. His status is now worth watching for the rest of the week, as the status means the injury could have happened on Wednesday.
  • Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) with full participation is good news for their status heading into Sunday.
  • As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on that here).
  • For the Titans, nose tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday after suffering injuries in last week’s game against the Houston Texans.
  • The injuries to running back Derrick Henry (foot), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and starting left guard Aaron Brewer (toe) are worth watching. All three were limited in practice on Wednesday. On Sunday, Henry erupted for 219 yards as Tannehill missed the game with his injury.

