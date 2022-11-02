Chiefs re-sign practice squad defensive end

While it may have been overshadowed by the Kansas City Chiefs’ last-minute transaction before the NFL trade deadline, the league’s transactions report also showed that team made one other roster move on Tuesday: re-signing defensive end Azur Kamara to the practice squad.

First signed to the team on July 26, the former University of Kansas defensive lineman was waived at the final cutdown and then signed to 2022’s initial practice squad, where he remained for only a week.

The 26-year-old Kamara is listed at 6 feet 4 and 235 pounds. He joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 but missed his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. Before being waived the following December, he appeared in nine Dallas games — mostly on special teams — collecting just two solo tackles. He spent the rest of the 2021 season on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.

Born in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, Kamara is probably best known for his appearances on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” during the Cowboys’ 2021 training camp.