Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs don’t plan on releasing Ronald Jones

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says the Chiefs don’t intend on granting disgruntled running back, Ronald Jones his release

The Chiefs do not plan to release running back Ronald Jones despite his recent tweet hinting at wanting one, per sources. Team likes the player and is hopeful that over a full season he will get more looks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2022

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid sentenced to 3 years in prison in DWI case | 41 KSHB

Jackson County Judge Charles McKenzie sentenced Reid during a hearing Tuesday, after which Reid was taken into custody. In a court filing last month, attorneys representing the state and Reid made their case for sentencing. Prosecutors were hoping Reid would be sentenced to four years in prison. Reid’s attorneys were hopeful the judge would sentence him to probation with the option of house arrest. Reid entered into the plea agreement earlier this fall, in which he apologized for his role in the crash that severely injured Ariel Young. The crash happened on Feb. 4, 2021, when Reid’s pickup truck collided with two vehicles on the on ramp from Stadium Drive to Interstate 435.

Chiefs defender is not happy with Buffalo Bills trading for Nyheim Hines | Syracuse.com

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. reacted to the trade on Instagram. When the NFL shared the Bills’ trade, Gay shared four shocked emojis to show his dismay. Willie Gay Jr. was not happy about the Bills trading for Nyheim Hines. Gay Jr. knows how difficult Hines can be to cover. The back runs a 4.38 40-yard dash and immediately becomes the team’s most explosive back which is saying something considering the team added James Cook in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on his singing and being impersonated by tight end Travis Kelce | Kansas City Star

Instead, KCSP’s Carrington Harrison spent part of the interview asking some fun get-to-know-you questions. For example, Mahomes was asked if there was something other people could do well but he couldn’t. Mahomes pondered “I don’t really know. I mean singing would be one thing,” Mahomes said. “I know it’s not something anyone can do but I mean with this voice, there’s not a lot of melody coming out from singing.” Harrison asked who does the best Mahomes impression on the Chiefs, and without missing a beat Mahomes answered: “Coach (Andy) Reid.”

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to Host Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Mothership

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour marks Swift’s third headlining performance at the home of the Chiefs, previously appearing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the summer of 2011 (Speak Now World Tour) and the summer of 2018 (Reputation Stadium Tour). She’s scheduled to be joined by special guests MUNA and Gracie Abrams. “We are delighted to welcome Taylor Swift back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023,” Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events President Mark Donovan said. “Having Taylor select the Home of the Chiefs for another one of her tour stops is special for all of Chiefs Kingdom and proves that GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is an iconic, year-round entertainment destination that reaches beyond football. Taylor put on an unbelievable performance here a couple of summers ago and we cannot wait to see her do it again next year.”

2022 NFL Trade Deadline Winners & Losers | Bleacher Report

Losers: The Green Bay Packers While the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars came out of the trade deadline with new pass-catchers, the Green Bay Packers did not. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. “No deals for the Packers either, though they tried,” he tweeted just after the deadline. There had been rumblings leading up to Tuesday that Green Bay was in the market for a new receiver. “A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote last month.

2022 NFL trade deadline grades tracker: Dolphins get Bradley Chubb; Vikings acquire T.J. Hockenson from Lions | CBS Sports

Dolphins acquire Bradley Chubb Dolphins get: EDGE Bradley Chubb, 2025 fifth-round pick Broncos get: RB Chase Edmonds, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick From Denver’s perspective, the trade of Chubb is a curious move. The season has not gone as expected with new quarterback Russell Wilson but initiating a rebuild while carrying such a steep contract is counter-intuitive. The Broncos need all the help they can get and Chubb plays a premier position. Plus, San Francisco is likely to make the playoffs so the first-round pick they received from the Dolphins in return will almost certainly be in the 20s or worse. With that being said, Denver may have some insight into the 26-year-old not being worth what it would have had to pay on a new contract. Miami paid a significant price for the right to pay the young edge rusher. The move is a commitment to the path on which the Dolphins are headed, which is respectable. Chubb has recorded 26 sacks in 49 games, which is another way of saying he has missed 24 games since being taken No. 5 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Dolphins grade: B Broncos grade: B

NFL trade deadline fallout: Where Eagles, other NFC East squads stand

Washington Commanders (4-4) What they did: They traded unhappy CB William Jackson, who reportedly had asked to be dealt after being benched in Week 5, to the Pittsburgh Steelers — quite a fall for a player who got a three-year, $40.5 million contract in 2021. He was just a bad fit in Washington’s defense, as Ron Rivera admitted Tuesday in an interview with NBC Washington. “We looked at what we tried to do with William and it didn’t work,” Rivera said. “We were wrong.” So they sent Jackson and a conditional seventh-rounder in 2025 to Pittsburgh for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025. It’s remarkable they were able to find a trading partner at all considering the 30-year-old is still due $2.64 million in salary this season and everyone expected the Commanders to cut him if they couldn’t make a deal. Jackson will leave $9 million in “dead money” behind on Washington’s 2023 cap, though that’s $6.75 million less than if was still on the team.

Jaguars trade for suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley | NFL.com

The Jags have acquired suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. The Falcons’ trade return is two future draft picks that can range from a maximum compensation of a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 second-round pick, which will be conditional upon Ridley’s reinstatement. Should Ridley be reinstated past a certain date, the 2023 fifth-round pick will turn into a sixth-rounder, per Rapoport. If Ridley makes the team in 2024, the second pick will be worth at least a fourth-rounder. A playing-time milestone converts the pick into a third-rounder and the Jaguars will give up a 2024 second-round pick if the team strikes a long-term deal with Ridley. Jacksonville has since announced the trade.

One lucky bettor under the user name NotRidley18 will cash out $5,000 after placing a +10000 bet on Calvin Ridley's next team to be the Jaguars seemingly less than 2 hours ago. — Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) November 1, 2022

Chiefs trade Rashad Fenton to Falcons, activate Trent McDuffie

Sending Fenton to the Falcons provided the Chiefs with $1.4 million in additional 2022 cap space, giving them approximately $4.2 million in space for the rest of the season. Fenton being sent to the Falcons freed up a roster spot, which the Chiefs used to activate McDuffie, who had been on injured reserve stemming from a Week 1 injury. McDuffie’s activation translates to him making his return against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday night. Takeaway More than cap space, the Chiefs are leaning into their young cornerbacks by sending Fenton to the Falcons. Over his three-career in Kansas City, Fenton proved he could start as an outside cornerback and be a backup for L’Jarius Sneed in the slot. With the trade, the Chiefs are acknowledging they have seen enough from their rookies to feel comfortable moving forward. First, Watson entered the lineup when McDuffie went down, showcasing his abilities with an exclamation point: a 99-yard interception return touchdown that led to the Chiefs’ Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

2,500 Chiefs fans have weighed in, and… pic.twitter.com/oykIGKZkmp — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 2, 2022

