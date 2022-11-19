Week 11 of the NFL season kicked off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday Night Football.

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points.

There’s just one other AFC West game this weekend: the Denver Broncos (3-6) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) during Sunday’s late games. The game will be on FOX (locally on WDAF/4).

Sunday afternoon’s early games will include an AFC East battle between the New York Jets (6-3) and New England Patriots (5-4) in Foxborough (CBS, locally on KCTV/5), the Cleveland Browns (3-6) against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Detroit (as Buffalo digs out from under a snowstorm), the Carolina Panthers (3-7) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3), the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in Indiana to face the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and the New Orleans Saints (3-7) hosting the Chiefs’ Week 12 opponent: the Los Angeles Rams (3-6).

Sundays late-afternoon action will also include the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) (CBS, locally on KCTV/5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Pennsylvania against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6).

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 85-62-3

Which team wins Panthers (3-7) at Ravens (6-3)?

Which team wins Bears (3-7) at Falcons (4-6)?

Which team wins Browns (3-6) at Bills (6-3)?

Which team wins Lions (3-6) at Giants (7-2)?

Which team wins Jets (6-3) at Patriots (5-4)?

Which team wins Eagles (8-1) at Colts (4-5-1)?

Which team wins Rams (3-6) at Saints (3-7)?

Which team wins Commanders (5-5) at Texans (1-7-1)?

Which team wins Raiders (2-7) at Broncos (3-6)?

Which team wins Cowboys (6-3) at Vikings (8-1)?

Which team wins Bengals (5-4) at Steelers (3-6)?

