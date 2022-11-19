Arrowheadlines: Chiefs to wear white-on-white uniforms against the Chargers

The latest

Chiefs to wear white-on-white uniform against the Chargers

Primetime in LA? That's a white tie affair pic.twitter.com/jdhrkSjWpu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 18, 2022

Author’s note: this is the best combo the Chiefs wear — agree or disagree?

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) at Los Angeles Chargers Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -5 This is basically to decide the division for the Chiefs. Win it, and it’s theirs. Lose, and it’s a race. The Chiefs are riding high on offense right now and I think that will show up. Patrick Mahomes will get the best of it against Justin Herbert. Pick: Chiefs 35, Chargers 27

What to know for fantasy: Isiah Pacheco out-snapped Jerick McKinnon 35-23 last week, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire was on the field for just four plays. The lead back in this explosive offense comes with top-15 potential, and Pacheco certainly seems to have the inside track as we approach the stretch run of the fantasy season. Betting nugget: This is only the third time the Chargers have been an underdog this season. They covered the spread during the first two, including last week against the 49ers (lost 22-16 as an 8-point ‘dog). Moody’s pick: Chiefs 35, Chargers 28 Walder’s pick: Chiefs 38, Chargers 24 FPI prediction: KC, 80.2% (by an average of 10 points)

Kadarius Toney scores on the ground and through the air vs. Chargers Just two games into his Chiefs career, Toney is already getting more and more involved in the offense. He played only nine snaps in his first game, but that shot up to 28 snaps (44%) last week, and it could go up even further this week. Mecole Hardman went on injured reserve earlier this week, JuJu Smith-Schuster may or may not clear concussion protocol in time for this game, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is dealing with an illness. Toney is a versatile threat, and Andy Reid loves nothing more than getting creative in scoring territory. With four receptions for 57 yards and a score and two carries for 33 yards on his 28 snaps a week ago, Toney could be in position to find the end zone in multiple ways against a division rival on Sunday Night Football.

NBC Sports’ Cris Collinsworth has great memories of working with late Len Dawson | Kansas City Star

Collinsworth has great memories of working with Dawson, the former Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster who died earlier this year at the age of 87. “He’s just about the only perfect human being I ever met. He never got flustered,” Collinsworth recalled. “He never made a mistake. If he did make a mistake, he never stopped to want to do it over again. We were a taped show back then. He just didn’t care. “If you knew Lenny at all, he was just like completely, totally unflappable, and no matter how many arguments or fights Nick Buoniconti and I got into, he would just sit back like he was our grandfather and laugh at us and go, ‘Now boys.’ You know one of those. He just always made even the worst of times really fun. If he ever said a bad word about anybody, I never heard it. He just was the best. He was as lovely a man as you could ever meet.”

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to Host Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks in 2023 | The Mothership

Arrowhead Events, the special events arm of the Kansas City Chiefs, has announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will take the stage together for an unforgettable evening of live music at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 19, 2023. This show marks the first time either performer has headlined the Home of the Chiefs. “Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are two of the most iconic and respected entertainers in the industry and we are very excited to add them to the Arrowhead Events calendar for 2023,” Chiefs and Arrowhead Events President Mark Donovan said. “We know that they will bring the energy to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with some of their greatest hits spanning their Hall of Fame careers.”

Around the NFL

Titans OC arrested on DUI charge after returning from Packers win | ESPN

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was charged with driving under the influence and speeding early Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Downing went through the intake process at 4:36 a.m. and posted a $2,500 bail bond at 6:46 a.m. The Titans had returned to Nashville early Friday after their 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, with their team plane landing at 2:07 a.m. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement. The NFL has been in contact with the Titans regarding Downing, a league spokesperson said, noting that all league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Khalen Saunders’ development has impressed Chiefs coaching staff

However, there is one breakout player that has been with the organization since defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was first hired: defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. The fourth-year lineman has turned into a key rotational piece, earning more and more snaps as the year has gone on. “I think his play tick went up this last game,” Spagnuolo noted to reporters in his Thursday press conference. “We talked about that in preparation week last week. He certainly deserves that, he has played well, he stands out. Of course, anytime you get sacks, everyone starts to notice — but he has done a lot of other good things in the run game that have really helped us. I like the way Khalen has progressed this year.” Saunders’ box score has started to fill up: he has earned at least half a sack in each of the last three games, along with two tackles for loss in total during that stretch. That’s good production for a player that roughly sees 40% of the defense’s snaps. It’s a credit to Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen for making sure a progressing player was getting the runway to experience that development. He earned it back in the offseason, when Cullen noticed Saunders in a positive way. “Khalen has worked extremely hard since the first day I met him,” Cullen shared with reporters on Thursday. “He has lost weight, he got himself in excellent football shape, he came back in tip-top shape and he has really gotten better... staying strong in the weight room.”

