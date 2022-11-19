Let’s Argue: Kadarius Toney is the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs really don’t need to run the ball.

The chiefs don't need to establish a running game - - ever. And it pains me to say so. — BobLee Swagger (@thatkcdude) November 19, 2022

It pains you to say this because this isn’t a world you want to live in.

Sure, Patrick Mahomes is probably the only quarterback that can overcome any sort of running game, but do you really want to play like that?

The answer is no.

This isn’t to say the Chiefs need to hand the ball off 30 times, but you’d like to have some threat on the ground. Fortunately, this offensive line is built for physicality — and with the emergence of rookie back Isiah Pacheco, they’re more than capable of finding success.

Kadarius Toney is the best receiver the Chiefs have.

Kadarius is WR1 — Phil Cobb (@justphil424) November 18, 2022

Are we here already? Not quite, in my opinion.

The former first-round pick undoubtedly has the potential to become the top guy in the receiving room. However, it doesn’t look like Juju Smith-Schuster is ready to give that title up anytime soon.

Both guys are completely different receivers, which is why the dynamic is perfect for the offense, no matter who you may consider the top guy. Also — let’s be honest, the true No. 1 target is Travis Kelce.

Nonetheless, it’s going to “come from everywhere,” like Mahomes has been preaching all season. Defenses don’t know where the ball is going — and that’s what truly makes this offense so special.

Toney is going to take a punt to the house.

Kadarius Toney brings home a punt for a TD very soon — Drew Porter (@DrewporterNet) November 18, 2022

Speaking of Toney, he reached the end zone for the first time in his young career last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can he get his first punt return for a touchdown this week?

The last time Toney returned a punt for a touchdown was at the University of Florida against the Kentucky Wildcats. It’s time to do it at the highest level now.

The Chiefs have to bring back Khalen Saunders.

Khalen Saunders is top priority heading into the FA — Mahomes+Witt Jr.=Happiness (@15brett15) November 18, 2022

In just nine games, interior defensive lineman Khalen Saunders already has career-highs in tackles, tackles for losses, sacks and quarterback hits.

So, it’s not too far-fetched to have him as the top priority in free agency. Having said that, I would have Orlando Brown Jr. and Smith-Schuster ahead of Saunders.

This isn’t to say I’m opposed to bringing Saunders back — and I think you can. The most likely scenario for Brown is the franchise tag — and there’s a clear pathway that brings Smith-Schuster back in the fold.

Also, I strongly feel Smith-Schuster isn’t just in it for the biggest contract. It appears he truly loves it in Kansas City, and why wouldn’t he?

He’s playing under arguably the greatest offensive mind in the history of the sport, and he’s catching passes from the best quarterback in the world.

Life is good.