Chiefs vs. Chargers final injury report: Mecole Hardman’s issue considered ‘short-term’ for now

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City travels to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week — including official injury designations for Sunday’s game:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Abdomen/Illness DNP IR N/A N/A JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Chris Lammons CB Concussion DNP DNP LP OUT Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring/Shoulder LP LP LP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP LP - Andrew Wylie T Elbow FP FP FP - Isiah Pacheco RB Quad FP FP FP - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Illness DNP LP FP -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Dustin Hopkins K R.Hamstring DNP DNP LP DOUBT Keenan Allen WR Hamstring LP LP FP QUEST Mike Williams WR Ankle LP LP FP QUEST Trey Pipkins III T Knee LP LP FP - Gerald Everett TE Groin LP LP FP - DeAndre Carter WR Ribs LP LP FP - Chris Rumph II OLB Knee LP LP FP - Khalil Mack OLB NIR DNP FP FP - JK Scott P Illness DNP DNP FP -

Some notes

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen/illness) has been removed from the injury report after being placed on injured reserve . He will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers and the next three games, at minimum (more on that here).

. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers and the next three games, at minimum (more on that here). Andy Reid on Hardman: “I think it will probably end up being short-term. We’ll just see how he feels going down the road here — but right now, I’d probably tell you short-term.”

“I think it will probably end up being short-term. We’ll just see how he feels going down the road here — but right now, I’d probably tell you short-term.” Reid declined to go into further detail on Hardman.

to go into further detail on Hardman. Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) will not play in the game as they are still in the concussion protocol .

in the game as they are still in the . Reid said that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) are all good to go — despite logging some limited sessions this week. None of them have been given an injury designation.

— despite logging some sessions this week. None of them have been given an injury designation. Right tackle Andrew Wylie (elbow) logged three straight days of full practices wearing an elbow brace — and is also good to play on Sunday.

practices wearing an elbow brace — and is also good to play on Sunday. As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) has returned to practice, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ( more on that here ). His 21-day window is up on Wednesday, November 23.

Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) has returned to practice, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the ( ). His 21-day window is up on Wednesday, November 23. There were plenty of changes in the Chargers’ Friday injury report. The big headline is that wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) — both of whom had been limited in this week’s practices — were upgraded to full practice participants on Friday and listed as questionable for the game. Smart money says they will both play on Sunday — but we’ll see.

in this week’s practices — were upgraded to on Friday and listed as for the game. Smart money says they will both play on Sunday — but we’ll see. And remember that the Chargers currently have more than a dozen players on injured reserve — including defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson, tight end Donald Parham, guard Rashawn Slater, tackle Andrew Trainer and center Issac Weaver.

— including defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson, tight end Donald Parham, guard Rashawn Slater, tackle Andrew Trainer and center Issac Weaver. Placekicker Dustin Hopkins (r.hamstring) was a limited participant after missing both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. He is doubtful for the game — meaning that Cameron Dicker will likely assume those duties against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, punter J.K. Scott was a full participant after being held out on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. Without an injury designation, he should be expected to play.

participant after missing both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. He is for the game — meaning that Cameron Dicker will likely assume those duties against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, punter J.K. Scott was a after being held out on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. Without an injury designation, he should be expected to play. Four other Chargers who had been limited in practice — tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs) and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee) — were upgraded to full participants on Friday. None were given injury designations, so all should be expected to dress against Kansas City.

For Thursday’s injury report, click here.