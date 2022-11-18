The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on the Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football, pushing their season record to 8-2 — and their AFC West lead to three full games.

The Chiefs could manage only a field goal on their opening drive, taking a 3-0 lead that the Chargers promptly erased on the third play of their first possession, when a blown coverage led to a 50-yard touchdown pass to Josh Palmer that gave them a 7-3 lead. Then the teams traded field goals, traded touchdowns and traded field goals again, leading to a 20-13 Los Angeles lead as the fourth quarter began.

The Chiefs then took a 20-16 advantage on a short pass to tight end Travis Kelce that he turned into a 32-yard scoring run. Then the teams made another trade, exchanging long drives that ended with forced fumbles deep in opposing territory.

Then on the next drive, Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay Jr. made a perfect blitz to sack Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert, bringing up third-and-18 from his own 38. On the next play, Herbert found wideout Keenan Allen for a 46-yard strike to the Chiefs’ 16. Three plays later, the Chargers took a 27-23 lead with 1:46 remaining.

So true to form, the Chiefs answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive — ending with a 17-yard pass to Kelce — giving them the victory.