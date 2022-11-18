Chiefs to be in driver’s seat of AFC West with win vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Chiefs have won the last two games against the Chargers, taking last year’s Week 15 game in Los Angeles 34-28 in overtime before beating the Chargers again in Week 2 of this season 27-24.

Both of the previous two Chiefs-Chargers games occurred under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football.

In last year’s game, tight end Travis Kelce scored the last two touchdowns for the Chiefs — including one of the best plays of his career: a 34-yard dash to the end zone in overtime. In this year’s game, the Chiefs’ star came on defense, with rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson announcing himself to the NFL by returning a goal-line interception 99 yards for a touchdown.

The greatest factor in this game is which team can overcome injuries. The Chiefs will be without wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, while the Chargers currently have more than a dozen players on injured reserve, including star pass rusher Joey Bosa.