In Week 11, Chiefs fans weigh in on Andre Cisco’s hits during Sunday’s game

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans think Andre Cisco should be fined for his actions in last Sunday’s game.

Chiefs fan confidence

With victories come fan confidence, right? There’s plenty of it in Kansas City right now. 98% of the team’s fans are happy with how things are being done.

Andre Cisco

Almost 19 in 20 Chiefs fans think the league should fine Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco after his big hits on JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the Week 10 matchup.

Khalen Saunders

More than 8 in 10 Kansas City fans think it’s time for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders to get the starting nod over Derrick Nnadi.

The No. 1 seed

With its victory over the Jaguars on Sunday — along with the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings — Kansas City now leads the race for the AFC’s top postseason seed. 83% of the team’s fans think the race will end the same way.

Interestingly, it looks like NFL fans across the country might think the same thing. The Chiefs top the list of teams that fans believe will make the AFC postseason. Three AFC East teams (and two AFC North teams) are on the list of seven, while fans think Kansas City will be the only AFC West team in the dance.

NFC playoffs

For the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles led the voting among all NFL fans — and again, the eastern teams dominate the list.

