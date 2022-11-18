Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Chargers on Sunday Night Football

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs defense set the tone early, wide receiver Justin Watson played big with others sidelined, and the running back duo of Isiah Pacheco and Jerrick McKinnon was phenomenal. Well, at least that is what happened inside the EA Universe.

Chargers'On the first play of the game, the Chiefs forced a fumble and L’Jarius Sneed returned the ball to the 5-yard line. Granted, the Chiefs' defense would give up 31 points – but a massive turnover after deferring to the second half and then the offense scoring on their first drive made the Chargers battle from behind all game long. The Chargers never held the lead in the game.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster out, Watson performed well with his aL'Jariusl snaps. Patrick Mahomes was not shy about throwing to Watson, and he caught all five targets for 69 yards. He was able to pick up two third downs in the second quarter, which led the Chiefs to score a touchdown.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not record a single stat in this game, with the two-headed monster of McKinnon and Pacheco on full display. McKinnon had the longest rush of the game with a 31-yard gain, and Pacheco had two 15-yard breakaways. They combined for 93 yards on the ground and 28 receiving yards, which helps the offense every week.

Final score: Chiefs 38, Chargers 31

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 29/34, 327 yards, 4 TD

Justin Herbert 42/51, 392 yards, 3 TD

Isiah Pacheco 13 att, 41 yards, 1 TD, 3 rec, 20 yards

Jerick McKinnon 8 att, 52 yards, 1 rec, 8 yards

Jody Fortson 1 rec. 5 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 9 rec, 144 yards, 1 TD

Kadarius Toney 7 rec, 50 yards, 1 TD

Justin Watson 5 rec, 69 yards

Joshua Palmer 9 rec, 80 yards, 1 TD

Mike Williams 6 rec, 56 yards, 1 TD

L’Jarius Sneed 10 total, 8 solo, 1 FR

Nick Bolton 18 total, 6 solo

Trent McDuffie 8 total, 5 solo

In Week 12, the Chiefs are back home hosting the Los Angeles Rams with kickoff at 3:25 Arrowhead Time — we'll see how it all plays out in the EA Universe.