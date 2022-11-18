Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce doesn’t understand why Kadarius Toney was traded

The latest

Travis Kelce on Chiefs’ trade for Kadarius Toney from Giants: ‘I don’t know how he got out of that building’ | NFL.com

Travis Kelce is thrilled to have another weapon added to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive arsenal. He’s just confused as to how the New York Giants could let Kadarius Toney get away. “I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce said on the ”New Heights w/ Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast. “I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. “I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Justin Fields among stars on pace to set single-season records | NFL.com

Perhaps the most distinguished record in reach could be that of Peyton Manning’s single-season mark of 5,477 yards passing established in 2013 with the Denver Broncos. Mahomes, leading the league with 2,936 yards so far, is on pace to throw for 5,545 yards as he heads into Sunday night’s showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes, who’s thrown for more than 300 yards in four straight games, is one of four players in the Chiefs-Chargers matchups with realistic hopes of breaking records. Mahomes’ top target, Travis Kelce, has 63 receptions so far, which has him on pace for 119 for the year – three more than Zach Ertz’ tight end record of 116 in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread | The Ringer

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (+5.5) The Chiefs continue to boast the best offense in the NFL. They are first in expected points added per drive. The gap between the Chiefs and Dolphins (no. 2) is roughly the same as the difference between the Dolphins and no. 16 (the Vikings). The Chargers got shut out in the second half of their loss to the 49ers last week. It’s just hard for Justin Herbert to do a lot, given his supporting cast of pass catchers. As of this writing, it’s unclear whether the Chargers will get wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back for this game. Herbert has looked a lot healthier the past couple of weeks and has made a number of high-level throws. The Chargers have played the Chiefs tough the last couple of years. I’ll take the points. The pick: Chargers (+5.5)

Bleacher Report’s Expert Week 11 NFL Picks | Bleacher Report

“Staley said wideouts Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) will practice this week. The former has a shaky outlook because he returned to a limited role (32 percent of the snaps) in Week 7, but he said his injury ‘got worse’ during the Chargers’ Week 8 bye. “Williams seems to have a fair shot to play. The Chargers didn’t place him on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 7, which would’ve sidelined him for four games. They may have thought he had a chance to come back within three contests. “Williams had time to recover during a bye week, and he missed the previous two outings. While he’s not a lock to play, his presence on the practice field is an encouraging sign. Even at less than 100 percent, the 6’4”, 218-pound wideout can present some issues for the Chiefs, who have allowed the most passing touchdowns with the 25th-ranked pass defense. “Even without Allen and Williams, wideouts Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter, tight end Gerald Everett (if healthy) and running back Austin Ekeler can rack up some yards and scores against one of the league’s most generous pass defenses. As for the Chiefs, wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) missed practiced on Wednesday.” Predictions Davenport: Chiefs Ivory: Chiefs Knox: Chiefs Moton: Chargers O’Donnell: Chiefs Sobleski: Chiefs Consensus: Chiefs -6.5 Score Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 26

NFL Clutch QB Index, Week 11: Aaron Rodgers moves up, Dak Prescott slides after thriller at Lambeau | CBS Sports

2 - Patrick Mahomes KANSAS CITY CHIEFS QB Mahomes’ conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter/OT is second-best in the regular season and the best in the postseason. He’s on another level. Even though his heroics won the Chiefs the game in Week 9, he’s not first in the rankings because he has a 73 passer rating in late, close situations this year resulting from costly picks late in losses to the Colts and Bills. Plus, Tagovailoa’s career numbers have been amazing.

How The Kansas City Chiefs Would Be Impacted By The Royals’ New Stadium | Forbes

Having their Harry S. Truman Sports Complex neighbor move away would give the Chiefs more acreage to meet the demand for their robust tailgating scene and event space needed to keep up with the (Jerry) Joneses of the NFL. The wave of the future in the NFL is for teams to have their stadium or practice facility serve as a hub for a larger entertainment district. Jones was behind his Dallas Cowboys’ The Star District, which is considered the league’s gold standard. The property has a 12,000-seat practice facility also used by high school teams and 19 restaurants, a hotel, a cigar bar, a spa and multiple shops. There, however, have been rumors that the Chiefs would explore a move from Missouri to Kansas, where Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City has a stadium.

Grading each team’s first-round pick midway through 2022 NFL season: Highest marks go to Jets, Saints, Ravens | CBS Sports

No. 21: Kansas City Chiefs — CB Trent McDuffie Grade: B+ McDuffie played the Cardinals in Week 1 then an injury shelved him all the way until Week 9. In the two appearances back from injury, he’s looked a lot like he did at Washington — steady, reliable, not overly flashy, far from a liability in coverage. McDuffie’s tackled well, too.

Around the NFL

Titans vs. Packers score, takeaways: Derrick Henry does it all, leads Tennessee past Green Bay to stay hot | CBS Sports

Why the Titans won The Titans were dominant throughout most of the game and did not trail once in the “Thursday Night Football” matchup. They bested the Packers in terms of total first downs, total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, yards per play and time of possession. When you come out on top in so many categories offensively, typically that means you get the win as well. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill played a great game, going 22-of-27 with 333 yards and two touchdowns. He did have one interception, but it was not a game changer. Derrick Henry was the other star of the game, totaling 87 yards on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown (more on that in the “Play of the Game” section). This creative offense threw the Packers defense off. Rookie Treylon Burks led the team in receiving with 111 yards on seven catches, including a 51-yarder to officially seal the victory. Robert Woods was also efficient through the air, amassing 69 yards on six receptions.

NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit due to snowstorm | ESPN

The Buffalo Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns is being relocated to Detroit due to a winter storm with lake effect snow that is expected to hit western New York over the next couple of days. The game remains scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The Buffalo area is expected to get up to five feet of snow from Thursday night through Saturday night, with thunder and other inclement conditions also expected. The team said the decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium was done “in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.” The final decision came from the league office, but there has been communication with all parties involved.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs place wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

The 24-year-old Hardman had been having a great season before injuring his abdomen, which is believed to have occurred in the team’s 20-17 Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. Following his six-catch, 79-yard, one-touchdown game against the Titans, Hardman sat out of all three practice days ahead of the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was ruled out for the game in the team’s final injury report posted on Friday. On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said that Hardman had an illness in his abdomen and he would miss practice again, though his health was improving. Something may have changed Thursday, with the Chiefs deciding to send him to injured reserve. Hardman’s placement on injured reserve (which is not retroactive) means that he will miss at least the next four games — away against the Los Angeles Chargers, home against the Los Angeles Rams, away against the Cincinnati Bengals and away against the Denver Broncos.

A tweet to make you think

#Chiefs WR situation updated - Thursday



Justin Watson, Skyy Moore & Kadarius Toney



Limited- Marquez Valdes-Scantling



Concussion Protocol - Juju Smith-Schuster



Practice Squad- Marcus Kemp, Cornell Powell, Imhir Smith-Marsette & Jerrion Ealy



IR- Mecole Hardman — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 17, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media