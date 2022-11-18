NFL Week 11: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football. How should you bet on this matchup — and the other Week 11 AFC West game?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs -5.5 Over 50 -240 Chargers 5.5 Under 50 200

A flexed Sunday Night Football game? Who doesn’t love that?

Well, maybe the people who have to get up early in the morning don’t love it — especially when the game is against an opponent like the Chargers. In L.A. This is bound to be another heart attack game — but it should be a fun ride.

Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams returned to practice on Wednesday — although both remained limited through Thursday’s practice. But for the Chiefs, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has now been placed on injured reserve and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) missed Wednesday’s practice — and was limited on Thursday.

The Chiefs, however, will be also getting defensive end Frank Clark back from his suspension.

So the Chargers could get their passing attack back, while the Chiefs could be limited to Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson — and maybe Valdes-Scantling. It is likely that one (or more) of Kansas City’s practice squad wide receivers will be elevated. These include Cornell Powell, Marcus Kemp and former Chicago Bears player Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

I expect the Over to hit for this game — not because either team has had a super high-powered offense over the last few weeks, but because they haven’t. Both teams will come into this game badly wanting a win. The Chiefs are playing to essentially clinch the division. The Chargers want to make sure they remain in the playoff conversation. And it’s a division game. These are always super-fun.

But I think the Chargers’ injuries will keep them from really competing in this game; their injured reserve list (which includes 13 players — including Joey Bosa) hits harder than Will Smith. I can very easily see the Chiefs winning by seven or more points.

Chiefs (-5.5), Over 50, Chiefs moneyline

Team Spread Total Moneyline Raiders 3 Over 41 130 Broncos -3 Under 41 -150

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should just cancel this game. What did we do to deserve such terrible football? At least the Dallas Cowboys‘ game against Minnesota Vikings will be on CBS at the same time. I’ll be watching that game for sure.

But boy, oh boy! This is a fun one! I so badly don’t want to bet on it! But if you put money on this matchup, here’s my advice:

First, always bet the Under on the Broncos. They’ve hit the Over once this season. Granted, that one time was against the Raiders. But with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller still on the Raiders’ injured reserve list — and the Broncos’ injury report longer than a CVS receipt — I don’t see the Over hitting on Sunday.

A three-point spread seems pretty fair — but I could honestly see an even closer game than that. While the weather isn’t a factor (like it will be in the Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills game), both of these teams are just awful. Las Vegas will have one good offensive player — and aside from the pass rush, its defense is completely nonexistent. Denver has a good defense — but absolutely no offense to speak of. I think the Raiders will keep it close, but the game will end up under 30 points.

Raiders (+3), Under 41, Broncos moneyline

Wow... all the AFC West teams in two games! Go Chiefs!

As always... bet responsibly.