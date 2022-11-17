Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday injury report: Marquez Valdes-Scantling returns to work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City travels to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Abdomen/Illness DNP IR - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion DNP DNP - - Chris Lammons CB Concussion DNP DNP - - Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring/Shoulder LP LP - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Illness DNP LP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP - - Andrew Wylie T Elbow FP FP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Quad FP FP - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Dustin Hopkins K R.Hamstring DNP DNP - - J.K. Scott P Illness DNP DNP - - Trey Pipkins OT Knee LP LP - - Gerald Everett TE Groin LP LP - - Keenan Allen WR Hamstring LP LP - - DeAndre Carter WR Ribs LP LP - - Mike Williams WR Ankle LP LP - - Chris Rumph II LB Knee LP LP - - Khalil Mack OLB NIR - Res DNP FP - -

Some notes

The news of the day is that wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen/illness) has been removed from the injury report after being placed on injured reserve . He will now miss the next four games, at minimum (more on that here).

. He will now miss the next four games, at minimum (more on that here). Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) returned to practice as a limited participant — a good sign that he is trending in the right direction for Sunday.

— a good sign that he is trending in the right direction for Sunday. Running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) remained limited . McKinnon and Sneed were receiving treatment for these two injuries last week before playing in the game.

. McKinnon and Sneed were receiving treatment for these two injuries last week before playing in the game. Right tackle Andrew Wylie (elbow) logged a second straight day of full practice wearing an elbow brace.

practice wearing an elbow brace. Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) did not practice for the second straight day, as they remain in the concussion protocol.

for the second straight day, as they remain in the concussion protocol. As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) has returned to practice, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ( more on that here ). His 21-day window is up on Wednesday, November 23.

Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) has returned to practice, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the ( ). His 21-day window is up on Wednesday, November 23. There was just one change on the Chargers’ report for Thursday: outside linebacker Khalil Mack was a full participant after taking a rest day on Wednesday.

after taking a day on Wednesday. Something else about the Chargers: the team currently has 13 players on injured reserve — including defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson, tight end Donald Parham, guard Rashawn Slater, tackle Andrew Trainer and center Issac Weaver.

the team currently has — including defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson, tight end Donald Parham, guard Rashawn Slater, tackle Andrew Trainer and center Issac Weaver. Both specialists again did not participate in Thursday’s practice: placekicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) and punter J.K. Scott (illness). Hopkins hasn’t played since Week 6.

again in Thursday’s practice: placekicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) and punter J.K. Scott (illness). Hopkins hasn’t played since Week 6. Six players again were limited on Thursday: tackle Trey Pipkins (knee), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs), wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee).

on Thursday: tackle Trey Pipkins (knee), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs), wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee). Allen and Williams are the biggest names on the limited list. Allen has missed all but two of this season’s games — he last played in Week 7 — and Williams (along with Rumph) have missed the last two games. Everett and Carter both sustained their injuries in last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

