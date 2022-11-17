Chiefs place wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday afternoon, via its official Twitter account.

We have placed WR Mecole Hardman on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/OPzso2scX6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2022

The 24-year-old Hardman had been having a great season before injuring his abdomen, which is believed to have occurred in the team’s 20-17 Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. Following his six-catch, 79-yard, one-touchdown game against the Titans, Hardman sat out of all three practice days ahead of the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was ruled out for the game in the team’s final injury report posted on Friday.

On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said that Hardman had an illness in his abdomen and he would miss practice again, though his health was improving. Something may have changed Thursday, with the Chiefs deciding to send him to injured reserve.

Hardman’s placement on injured reserve (which is not retroactive) means that he will miss at least the next four games — away against the Los Angeles Chargers, home against the Los Angeles Rams, away against the Cincinnati Bengals and away against the Denver Broncos.

In a contract year, Hardman had 25 receptions for 297 receiving yards and four touchdowns, as well as four carries for 31 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The fact that Hardman’s injury and illness coincided with wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s arrival means the Chiefs’ offensive production should not suffer during the four-game span.

The Chiefs used Hardman’s vacant roster spot to activate defensive end Frank Clark, who is coming off his two-game suspension.