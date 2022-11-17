AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 11

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) are on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in an AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football.

But Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) hosting the Tennessee Titans (6-3) on Thursday Night Football.

After their overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 9, the Titans hosted the Denver Broncos, coming away with a 17-10 victory. After losing five straight games, the Packers rallied last Sunday to beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime — their second overtime win of the season. The Packers rushed for 207 yards in the victory.

‘’The biggest thing for us going to this game is going to be our rush defense versus their rush offense,’’ Titans safety Kevin Byard said. ‘’Three out of four of their wins, they ran for over 200 yards and I feel like their best skill players are in the backfield. A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones are two top players in this league, so we’re going to have to stop them.’’

And then there’s Titans running back Derrick Henry. Now with 923 yards this season, he could easily eclipse 1,000 yards during Thursday night’s game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

