AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 11

The Chiefs play the Chargers on Sunday— but the action opens with the Titans and the Packers on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) are on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in an AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football.

But Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) hosting the Tennessee Titans (6-3) on Thursday Night Football.

After their overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 9, the Titans hosted the Denver Broncos, coming away with a 17-10 victory. After losing five straight games, the Packers rallied last Sunday to beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime — their second overtime win of the season. The Packers rushed for 207 yards in the victory.

‘’The biggest thing for us going to this game is going to be our rush defense versus their rush offense,’’ Titans safety Kevin Byard said. ‘’Three out of four of their wins, they ran for over 200 yards and I feel like their best skill players are in the backfield. A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones are two top players in this league, so we’re going to have to stop them.’’

And then there’s Titans running back Derrick Henry. Now with 923 yards this season, he could easily eclipse 1,000 yards during Thursday night’s game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 84-62-3

Poll

Which team wins Titans (6-3) at Packers (4-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 52%
    Titans
    (71 votes)
  • 47%
    Packers
    (64 votes)
135 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Total 84-62-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 77 41 0 0.6525
2 3 John Dixon 87 53 1 0.6206
3 4 Bryan Stewart 90 59 1 0.6033
4 11 Conner Helm 62 41 0 0.6019
5 2 Nate Christensen 71 47 0 0.6017
6 5 Rocky Magaña 80 53 1 0.6007
7 10 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968
8 6 Stephen Serda 89 60 1 0.5967
9 7 Ricko Mendoza 70 48 0 0.5932
10 9 Jared Sapp 88 61 1 0.5900
11 7 Zach Gunter 69 49 0 0.5847
12 13 Pete Sweeney 87 62 1 0.5833
13 12 Talon Graff 86 63 1 0.5767
14 14 Kramer Sansone 83 66 1 0.5567
15 15 Maurice Elston 63 55 0 0.5339
16 17 Matt Stagner 78 69 1 0.5304
17 16 Price Carter 53 47 0 0.5300
18 18 Ron Kopp Jr. 76 72 1 0.5134

