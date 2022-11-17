Juan Thornhill plans to wear special cleats to honor Virginia shooting victims

Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs drafting safety Juan Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he played college football at the University of Virginia for four seasons (2015-2018). The former Cavalier has since carved out a starting role on the Chiefs.

Considering his college background, the horrific news out of the university from earlier this week when a student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shooting three current players hit home for the fourth-year safety.

The players killed were Devin Chandler, a wide receiver from Virginia Beach; Lavel Davis, a wide receiver from Dorchester, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a linebacker from Miami, Florida.

In response to the tragedy, Thornhill revealed that he plans to wear special cleats honoring the victims ahead of the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thornhill shared photos of the cleats on his official Twitter account.

1.15.41 wearing these Sunday to celebrate you 3 pic.twitter.com/Q5bJo96PF6 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 16, 2022

Davis wore No. 1, Chandler wore No. 15 and Perry wore No. 41.

“Wearing these Sunday to celebrate you three,” Thornhill tweeted.

For more information on how to support the victims’ families via GoFundMe fundraisers, click here.