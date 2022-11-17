From the Great British Chiefs Show: Sunday night’s game decides the AFC West

On the latest episode of the Great British Chiefs Show, Brad Symcox and Tom Childs discussed Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers — and how this game will decide the division.

What’s happening with the Chargers

Brad: “I can't quite put my finger on what’s happening with the Chargers this season. We always say it’s just Chargering — but that roster should be performing much better than it has this year. Yes, they have plenty of injuries this season, but you’d think someone like Justin Herbert could overcome some of those things. So what do you think is happening with the Chargers?”

Tom: “It’s injuries — and it’s as simple as that. I don’t believe in curses, but their injury list is ridiculous... At some point this season they’ve been missing wide receivers 1, 2 and 4. Their tight end 1 and 2. Left tackle 1, right tackle 1, running back 2, defensive tackle 1, defensive tackle 3, defensive tackle 4, edge 1, edge 3, cornerback 1, kicker 1 and kicker 2... Honestly, I think it’s phenomenal they are 5-4 right now. Justin Herbert is out there throwing to practice squad wide receivers. Keenan Allen has been hurt most of the season — and Mike Williams has missed significant time. Gerald Everett might be the best pass-catcher on the team right now... It also doesn’t help that their offense is unbelievably bland.”

Chiefs can win the West on Sunday night

Brad: “So you think it’s the injuries? Joshua Palmer is having an alright season and Austin Ekeler is still a great running back — though his numbers have been crap the last couple of games. It is also easy when they have no one to throw the ball to — and the defense can key in on Ekeler.”

Tom: “Justin Herbert’s physical abilities are out of this world — but he’s stuck in an Alex Smith-style offense... Somehow they are still in the hunt for the AFC West. But if they lose this game on Sunday the division is absolutely over. The Chargers would fall to .500 and the Chiefs would sit at 8-2 with the tiebreaker over Los Angeles. The Chargers could still play their way into a playoff spot — and if they get healthy they could still cause some problems in the postseason... They’ve just been decimated by injuries — and a boring offensive coordinator.”

