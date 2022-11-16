Chiefs vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: 6 Chiefs either out of practice or limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City travels to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Abdomen/Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring/Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Chargers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|NIR/Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|R.Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|J.K. Scott
|P
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Pipkins
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Groin
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|Ribs
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Rumph II
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- As to be expected, the Chiefs were without four players on Wednesday — including three wide receivers (more on how they plan on replacing them here).
- Running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) and L’Jarius Sneed (knee) being limited to start the week isn’t all that much of a surprise, as both players were dealing with those issues heading into the Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- It’s a good sign for right tackle Andrew Wylie (elbow) that he was able to log a full practice wearing an elbow brace despite leaving the last game early.
Here’s RT Andrew Wylie practicing with the brace Andy Reid referenced. pic.twitter.com/D4xrkjVAI5— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 16, 2022
- As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) has returned to practice, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on that here). His 21-day window is up on Wednesday, November 23.
- For the Chargers, both kickers did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: placekicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) and punter J.K. Scott (illness). Hopkins hasn’t played since Week 6. In his place, Los Angeles has relied upon Cameron Dicker (aka Dicker the Kicker) for kicking duties. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Khalil Mack (NIR) took a rest day.
- Six Chargers were limited for Wednesday’s practice: tackle Trey Pipkins (knee), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs), wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee).
- Allen and Williams are the biggest names on the limited list. Allen has missed all but two of this season’s games — he last played in Week 7 — and Williams has missed the last two games. So has Rumph. Everett and Carter both sustained their injuries in last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Loading comments...