Chiefs vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: 6 Chiefs either out of practice or limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City travels to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Abdomen/Illness DNP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion DNP - - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Illness DNP - - - Chris Lammons CB Concussion DNP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring/Shoulder LP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - - Andrew Wylie T Elbow FP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Quad FP - - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Khalil Mack OLB NIR/Rest DNP - - - Dustin Hopkins K R.Hamstring DNP - - - J.K. Scott P Illness DNP - - - Trey Pipkins OT Knee LP - - - Gerald Everett TE Groin LP - - - Keenan Allen WR Hamstring LP - - - DeAndre Carter WR Ribs LP - - - Mike Williams WR Ankle LP - - - Chris Rumph II LB Knee LP - - -

Some notes

As to be expected, the Chiefs were without four players on Wednesday — including three wide receivers (more on how they plan on replacing them here).

Running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) and L’Jarius Sneed (knee) being limited to start the week isn’t all that much of a surprise, as both players were dealing with those issues heading into the Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

to start the week isn’t all that much of a surprise, as both players were dealing with those issues heading into the Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a good sign for right tackle Andrew Wylie (elbow) that he was able to log a full practice wearing an elbow brace despite leaving the last game early.

