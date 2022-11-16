Arrowheadlines: Travis Etienne praises the Chiefs’ defensive plan

The latest

Travis Etienne explains how Chiefs shut down the Jaguars run game | Jags Wire

“The backside backers were shooting gaps,” Etienne explained after the game, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “So they weren’t letting us get outside to the perimeter and the cutback’s not there because the backers were shooting the gaps. I feel like we should’ve done more inside zones, you can see we came to it and got a couple good gains. “So they had a good game plan, I just gotta be better, I feel like. Make a guy miss or something, just do something special and make a spark for the team.” Another way the Chiefs limited the Jaguars’ running game was by racking up a 20-0 lead in the first half. Jacksonville spent the majority of the day trying to play catch-up with quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing 40 passes on the day. Etienne had 11 rushing attempts and caught three passes.

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 10: Dolphins, 49ers add major weapons to potent offenses | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Kadarius Toney already making an impact: Amazing what happens when Toney is with a coaching staff that knows how to use him. The Chiefs have utilized Toney to his strengths, and it took him just two games for him to play a significant role in the Chiefs offense. Toney had two carries for 33 yards, including a 32-yard run that set up a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter. He totaled 90 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, including four catches for 57 yards. The Chiefs have big plans for Toney in this offense, as the pass-catching group continues to get deeper as the season goes on.

10 Quick Facts Following Sunday’s Week 10 Victory Over Jacksonville | Upon Further Review | The Mothership

3. Tight end Travis Kelce continued to make plays. Kelce caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, tallying his fifth performance in the last six weeks with at least 80 receiving yards. Remarkably, the only time he didn’t hit that mark during that stretch – which was in Week 5 – he still caught four touchdowns. The All-Pro tight end is currently tied for the NFL lead in receiving touchdowns (8) and ranks seventh in receiving yards (740).

Titans make the cut, Bills drop in Colin Cowherd’s ‘Herd Heirarchy’ | Fox Sports

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2) Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Chiefs won 27-17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Colin’s thoughts: ”Here’s how good Kansas City is: They are 27th in turnover differential, -4, and they’re still the best team in the league. Patrick Mahomes has thrown a touchdown to 10 different receivers. When you get the perfect combination of superstar coach, superstar quarterback, you’re losing the turnover battle, you had to rebuild the defense three years ago, the O-Line two years ago, the wide receiver room this year, and it doesn’t affect ‘em at all. We’re looking at arguably the most talented quarterback ever. Arguably after Bill Walsh, the smartest offensive coach ever.” Championship odds: +450

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ screening | Chiefs Wire

Speaking to Carrington Harrison on 610 Sports Radio show “The Drive” for his weekly check-in, Mahomes spoke about an event hosted by his 15 and Mahomies foundation and Adidas. He surprised a group of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City with an exclusive showing of the new Marvel Studios film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Mahomes shared his thoughts on the film and the event. “I liked it a lot,” said Mahomes. “They had some big shoes to fill with Chadwick Boseman. Without giving it away, they did a great job transitioning on the best they could. It was a little long of a movie, for me. It was like 2 hours and 40 minutes, but it was action the entire time, so it was a good one.”

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, will go on IR | ESPN

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and the team is placing him on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. By going on IR, Kupp will miss at least four weeks. A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp was hurt in the fourth quarter while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback John Wolford. Kupp appeared to grab his right ankle after the play and was helped to the bench by the team’s medical staff. In addition to Kupp, the Rams also remain without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. McVay said Stafford is still in the concussion protocol after entering it last Wednesday.

2022 NFL coaches on the rise and decline: Mike Vrabel lifting Titans, Josh McDaniels slumping with Raiders | CBS Sports

Trending down Josh McDaniels Few coaches are more clearly on the hot seat after McDaniels’ Raiders fell to 2-7 against the Colts, who had Jeff Saturday on the sidelines and Matt Ryan back under center. Even Derek Carr’s tearful frustration after the latest loss suggested change could be on the horizon. It’s not that people expected Las Vegas to be contenders with the former Patriots assistant running the show; they simply expected more of a fight. Carr has regressed under his watch, even with Davante Adams in tow, and all year the club has been wildly streaky, blowing big leads or never gaining them in the first place.

2023 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 10 players set to enter free agency | PFF

1. QB LAMAR JACKSON, BALTIMORE RAVENS Who else but the 2019 MVP and most electrifying player in the NFL? No one produces more must-see TV than Jackson, and the facade that a quarterback can only win with a certain play style is slowly fading. Jackson is not just the league’s most electrifying open-field runner at the quarterback position. His 5.1% big-time throw rate since 2019 is a top-15 mark among qualifying quarterbacks, and he boasts a 92.5 passing grade on throws 10-plus yards downfield in that same span. The Ravens once again elected to largely neglect the wide receiver position this offseason, which doesn’t get discussed enough when people criticize Jackson’s game, as they seemingly love to do. Jackson will never be a pure dropback passer, but the belief this is necessary to win in 2022 needs to disappear, because that’s just not the era of football we’re in anymore.

Week 11 AP NFL Power Rankings: The Chiefs are back where they belong

28. Las Vegas Raiders (27th) Inject Derek Carr’s tears into my veins. 29. Indianapolis Colts (30th) I can’t be the only Chiefs fan that gets irrationally angry whenever the Colts appear on the TV. 30. Denver Broncos (26th) Finding new ways to lose on a weekly basis. 31. Carolina Panthers (31st) Don’t expect Baker Mayfield to do the Chiefs any favors this week when the Panthers play the Ravens.

Mahomes takes the top spot through Week 10! pic.twitter.com/4gI9leLJZY — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2022

