From the Editors Show: Patrick Mahomes has set himself apart from the rest of the NFL

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Editors’ Show podcast, Pete Sweeney and John Dixon discussed their marinated takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patrick Mahomes sits atop the quarterback hierarchy

Pete: “We need to put this Josh Allen touching the ball in overtime thing to rest. Josh Allen got the ball in overtime on Sunday in a really big game and threw an interception... Minnesota gets the ball first and kicks a field goal — then Josh Allen gets the ball back with a chance to go win the game and throws an awful pick. Patrick Mahomes halfway through the season has now claimed the top odds of winning this year's MVP... Josh Allen is a great player, but please, we have Patrick Mahomes playing as well as he’s ever played. Patrick Mahomes is the best player through the number of games he’s played in NFL history... Stop selling me Josh Allen — because Patrick Mahomes is clearly the best active quarterback in the NFL.”

The playoff picture

John: “Right now, the Chiefs can almost lock up the AFC West by beating the Chargers on Sunday night. If the Chargers win they’ll have about a 20% chance to win the AFC West, but if they lose the Chiefs' chance to win the division shoots up to about 97%... They’ve put themselves in a position where they can essentially lock up the division with a win this weekend. The only team that has a chance to win the division over the Chiefs is this Chargers team, but the only way that stays alive is if they pull off an upset on Sunday night.”

Isiah Pacheco seizes the early down role

Pete: “A couple of episodes ago, I stated that Isiah Pacheco really needed to be the Chiefs’ early-down running back... I’m the first to admit sometimes I make these takes and they are very wrong... My whole point was what if the Chiefs gave Isiah Pacheco 15 carries on a weekly basis? I’m really impressed with Isiah Pacheco — and I think Kansas City made the right decision by giving him the lead running back duties... This game solidified the fact that Kansas City is not going to pick up the 5th year option on Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He can still be a good depth piece for them down the stretch as they continue this committee-style approach, but it’s clear he’s not a part of their long-term plans. This is the approach they should have moving forward barring an injury.”

The onside kick

John: “There’s some frustration with the Chiefs special teams again — specifically the onside kick to start the game. The play was executed beautifully by the Jaguars, and we need to give them some credit for the call... This isn’t the kind of play where we should criticize Dave Toub on the opening kickoff of the game... There’s no reason the Chiefs should be prepared for that call to open things up — and I think Dave Toub deserves a little slack, at least on that play.”

