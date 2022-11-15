Week 11 AP NFL Power Rankings: The Chiefs are back where they belong

Such was the ease with which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it was really quite hard to get the adrenaline rush that the sport normally delivers. Yeah, winning was fun — but it wasn’t exactly edge-of-the-seat stuff.

And then we all switched our TVs over to Vikings-Bills game.

Wow. What a game!

Game of the year? Most certainly.

It’s hard to think of a regular-season game with so many playoff implications this early in the season. The Vikings kept themselves within striking distance of the Eagles, while the Bills' defeat dropped them from the AFC’s first seed to the sixth.

Oh, and the heroics of Justin Jefferson & Co. also meant that the Chiefs are now back in control of the AFC.

Order is restored.

This week's voters were Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Stan Nelson, Zach Gunter, Price Carter, Connor Helm, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson and myself.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3rd)

The Arrowhead Invitational — otherwise known as the AFC playoffs — is back on.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (1st)

MVP candidates dropping like flies this weekend.

3. Miami Dolphins (6th)

They’re going to win the AFC East.

4. Minnesota Vikings (5th)

In my opinion, the Justin Jefferson catch was the best of all time.

5. Buffalo Bills (2nd)

Things are falling apart pretty quickly up in Buffalo.

6. Baltimore Ravens (7th)

The Ravens have a genuine shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Their schedule is as soft as the roughing-the-passer call on Chris Jones against Tom Brady back in 2019.

7. San Francisco 49ers (8th)

Jimmy G looked good on Sunday night.

8. Dallas Cowboys (4th)

Since when has Mike McCarthy been that aggressive?!

9. Cincinnati Bengals (9th)

They’re counting down the days until Ja’Marr Chase returns.

10. Tennessee Titans (11th)

Ryan Tannehill returned — but the offense still stunk.

11. New York Jets (13th)

No game for the Jets this week.

12. New York Giants (12th)

Got the job done against a poor Texans team.

13. Seattle Seahawks (10th)

There were a lot of Seahawks fans in Munich. Shame the team let them down.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17th)

The Tom Brady trick play failure was amazing. He looked like an old guy on a dance floor full of 21-year-olds.

15. New England Patriots (15th)

Poised for a late-season charge for the playoffs.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (14th)

If they want to win the AFC West, Sunday’s game against the Chiefs is a must-win for the Chargers.

17. Green Bay Packers (22nd) Tied for this week’s highest riser

They finally snapped the losing streak. Too little, too late?

18. Arizona Cardinals (21st)

No one should ever have to pay money to watch Colt McCoy vs. John Wolford.

19. Atlanta Falcons (16th)

Their playoff window is shutting. Quickly.

20. Los Angeles Rams (19th)

Fantasy owners will be keeping a close eye on the Cooper Kupp situation

21. Cleveland Browns (18th)

Deshaun Watson can now begin practising for the Browns. Cue the media frenzy.

22. Washington Commanders (23rd)

Back in the hunt.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (28th) Tied for this week’s highest riser

Kenny Pickett looks like a rookie. George Pickens does not.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (24th)

Last week I wrote, “If they cause the Chiefs problems, I’ll eat my hat.”

My hat is staying on my head.

25. New Orleans Saints (20th) This week’s biggest faller

In desperate need of a complete offensive overhaul.

26. Chicago Bears (25th)

Justin Fields looks like the real deal. Must be exciting for Bears fans.

27. Detroit Lions (29th)

Their first road win in an eternity. Good for them.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (27th)

Inject Derek Carr’s tears into my veins.

29. Indianapolis Colts (30th)

I can’t be the only Chiefs fan that gets irrationally angry whenever the Colts appear on the TV.

30. Denver Broncos (26th)

Finding new ways to lose on a weekly basis.

31. Carolina Panthers (31st)

Don’t expect Baker Mayfield to do the Chiefs any favors this week when the Panthers play the Ravens.

32. Houston Texans (32nd)

I told you last week that I was going to struggle, didn’t I?