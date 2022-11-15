Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes is now the firm favorite to win MVP

The latest

What Week 10 performance means for Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds | DraftKings Nation

NFL MVP odds 2022: Patrick Mahomes, Week 11 The Chiefs did not blow out the Jaguars on Sunday, but they did do everything they needed to put this game away. Jacksonville hung around in the first quarter, but Patrick Mahomes and company pulled away in the second quarter. Mahomes finished the game with 331 yards and four touchdowns, including three touchdowns in the first half. Once Kansas City jumped on top 20-0, they put it in cruise control and got the victory. The Bills loss to the Vikings was their second straight loss and it has not only moved the Chiefs into first place overall, it has moved Patrick Mahomes atop the NFL MVP odds board. Coming out of Week 10, he has +150 odds to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are behind him at +400 with Hurts still to play in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. Allen has slipped to +600. Hurts likely will see a modest boost if the Eagles beat the Commanders and he has a solid game. But it might take the Eagles running the table for Hurts to supplant Mahomes. The Chiefs could very well lose some games the rest of the way, but Mahomes is in an ideal position to win his second MVP award.

NFL Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire targets | PFF

ISIAH PACHECO, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (23.2%) Isiah Pacheco started his third straight game for Kansas City, but this time he turned the Chiefs’ three-man backfield into a two-person unit. Pacheco took a clear majority of snaps on early downs, gaining 82 yards on 16 carries. Jerick McKinnon remained the receiving back and the short-yardage back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s playing time has generally declined over the past two seasons, but this is a new low. He didn’t receive a single carry in Week 10. The Chiefs have the fifth-easiest schedule over the rest of the season. They should have several more games with scripts that will allow them to go run-heavy late in the game. Pacheco can not only be added, but he can also be put in starting lineups when the Chiefs are expected to dominate their opponents.

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11 | Bleacher Report

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to end a two-game skid when they host the Cleveland Browns. Buffalo’s 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota might have been the game of the year, but it dropped the team to third place in the AFC East. The Bills still have one of the most talented rosters in the league and maintain their status as title contenders. They will have a prime bounce-back opportunity against a team that was defeated 39-17 on Sunday by the Miami Dolphins, who are off in Week 11. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs will have the chance to further cement their hold on the No. 1 seed when they visit the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers need a win to stay on the cusp of the playoffs, which should make for a fiery matchup.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young QB1 in an uneven class, Steelers land Will Anderson Jr. | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darnell Washington TE Arik Gilbert was the Georgia tight end to watch coming into the season, but it’s been Darnell Washington who has gotten scouts’ attention. He’s listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he’s growing into his role as a receiver, he’s essentially another offensive tackle when he’s inline. Basically, he’d serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.

Mecole Hardman missed Chiefs-Jaguars game but he tweeted support throughout the contest | Kansas City Star

But rather than sit and simply watch the game, Hardman was busy ... on Twitter. Hardman shared his support for the team with his Twitter followers. Here are some of the highlights. After running back Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble in the red zone, Hardman wrote this.

Let’s go @Chiefs !!! Hate I’m not out there! Let’s get this Dub — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 13, 2022

When Kadarius Toney scored his first touchdown with the Chiefs (and in his career), Hardman was thrilled.

You good 10, you gone bounce back — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 13, 2022

The First Read, Week 11: NFC contenders, pretenders; plus, Josh Allen’s turnover troubles | NFL.com

1) Chiefs in control: All the talk about the projected brilliance of the AFC West has led us to a very familiar point in the season — the time when Kansas City is preparing to take over this division once again. The only team left to challenge the Chiefs is the one they’ll see on Sunday Night Football this week: the Los Angeles Chargers. This would’ve been a more intriguing matchup if the Chargers were healthy and within striking distance of Kansas City. Instead, a loss to San Francisco dropped the Chargers to 5-4, which leaves them two games behind the 7-2 Chiefs. The Chargers also remain dogged by injuries, as they played that 49ers game without star wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and still don’t have a timetable for the return of injured Pro Bowlers like edge rusher Joey Bosa and left tackle Rashawn Slater. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have won three straight games, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing out of his mind once again. He’s thrown for 1,200 yards during that stretch, and he tossed four touchdown passes in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville. If that weren’t enough, the Chiefs just moved into the top spot in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs following the Bills’ loss to Minnesota. There’s no way Kansas City is going to blow that momentum now, not with an opportunity to put a divisional rival down for the year. The Broncos and the Raiders stopped being threats to the Chiefs weeks ago. The Chargers are the only competition left, and they don’t look ready for this kind of fight, either.

Chiefs Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of Operation Linebacker With Patch | SportLogo.net

To commemorate and honor the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker I & II, a military operation during the Vietnam War that claimed the life of Derrick Thomas’ father and many other brave soldiers, we will be wearing this patch during Sunday’s game pic.twitter.com/vUIc9AMHBG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 12, 2022

United States Air Force Captain Robert J. Thomas, a B-52 Stratofortress pilot and father of late Chiefs and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas, was among the 75 airmen killed in action during Operation Linebacker II. The patch, which was created by Kansas City creative director Jordan Giesler, pays homage to the 97th Bombardment Wing, the unit the elder Thomas was assigned to during the operation, with its overall shape and the miniature flaming spear inside the “50.” There’s a scroll at the bottom of the patch with “Operation Linebacker I & II,” as well as a small gold No. 58 inside of a red circle as a nod to the younger Thomas, who was killed in an automobile accident on Feb. 8, 2000. He wore that number during his 11 seasons with the Chiefs from 1989-99.

Around the NFL

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start vs. Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with high ankle sprain | NFL.com

Interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters Monday morning that P.J. Walker is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in Thursday night’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, thrusting Mayfield back into the starting lineup. Wilks noted that Walker played through the injury but wouldn’t be available against Baltimore. The coach did not indicate Walker’s timeline to return but doesn’t anticipate the QB going on injured reserve at this point. Sam Darnold, who returned from an ankle injury, will back up Mayfield.

Commanders dominate run game to end Eagles’ perfect season | ESPN

The Eagles had their undefeated streak snapped in a wild “Monday Night Football” game against the Commanders, in which a critical missed call by the referees helped Washington to a 32-21 win. On a third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles trailing by two, Jalen Hurts completed a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert for a would-be first down. Linebacker Jamin Davis clearly grabbed and pulled Goedert’s facemask as he attempted to tackle him, and a simultaneous hit by defensive tackle John Ridgeway knocked the ball loose. Washington recovered, and tacked on a 55-yard Joey Slye field goal to up the lead to six. The Eagles had two more opportunities to answer but their best opportunity was ruined by another turnover, this one on a Quez Watkins fumble following a 51-yard completion. Watkins hit the ground, popped up and took off running, only to fumble the ball and give Washington possession.

Bill Belichick cited a Bills-Vikings controversy to explain why he favors an NFL rule change | Boston.com

“Even though it happens fast and Buffalo hurries to the line of scrimmage for the next play, if the replay official can’t confirm that it was a catch on that long of a completed pass, we should stop play to ensure it was a catch,” Anderson told NFL reporter Lindsay Jones. “It would have been reversed to an incomplete pass because he did not maintain control of the ball after he hit the ground and the ball touched the ground out of bounds.” On Monday, Bill Belichick was asked about the situation. In the past, the Patriots coach has advocated for changing the NFL review system to let coaches challenge “any two plays that you want.” Does he still hold that opinion, and what did he think of the Sunday scenario in Buffalo?

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

6 winners and 3 losers from the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars

Defensive tackle Chris Jones: Now with seven sacks on the season, Jones is putting together a potential Defensive Player of the Year campaign. Jones lived in the offensive backfield, causing havoc throughout the game — including two plays where he helped put Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the ground. Linebacker Leo Chenal: We’ve been wondering when Chenal would start showing some of the characteristics that made him an intriguing draft pick. Against the Jaguars, he appeared to be playing a little faster — and a little more downhill. Chenal got his first career sack, too. Hopefully, this was a sign of things to come.

9 things overheard during the Chiefs’ victory against the Jaguars

“If only the NFL was as committed to protecting JuJu Smith-Schuster as it is to protecting vacuum cleaners.” “As punishment for the vicious hit on Smith-Schuster, Jacksonville should have to bring Urban Meyer back to coach a series.” “It’s amazing how much easier football is when you remember Jerick McKinnon’s on the roster.”

A tweet to make you think

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media