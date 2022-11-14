 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 10

Week 10 concludes with the Commanders and Eagles in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Week 10 of the NFL season concludes with the Washington Commanders (4-5) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) in an NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football, which will be shown on ESPN.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Eagles are favored by 11 points.

After nine weeks of the 2022 season, Philadelphia is still the NFL’s only undefeated team. Under head coach Nick Siriani, the Eagles rank second in points scored and third in points allowed — but just two of their eight wins have come against teams with a winning record. Still, the Eagles have usually won comfortably; only two of their wins have been by a touchdown or less.

Facing them will be the Commanders, a team that had assembled a three-game winning streak under head coach Ron Rivera before falling to the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 in Week 9. In that game, Washington had built a 17-7 lead before the Vikings scored 13 unanswered points during the game’s final ten minutes — including a field goal with 12 seconds remaining — to come away with the win.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 84-61-3

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (4-5) at Eagles (8-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Eagles
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (6-3) at Buccaneers (4-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 74%
    Seahawks
    (267 votes)
  • 25%
    Buccaneers
    (93 votes)
360 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 16%
    Browns
    (64 votes)
  • 83%
    Dolphins
    (334 votes)
398 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 8%
    Broncos
    (35 votes)
  • 91%
    Titans
    (371 votes)
406 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 27%
    Lions
    (113 votes)
  • 72%
    Bears
    (295 votes)
408 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Texans
    (19 votes)
  • 95%
    Giants
    (384 votes)
403 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 69%
    Vikings
    (291 votes)
  • 30%
    Bills
    (125 votes)
416 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 59%
    Saints
    (231 votes)
  • 40%
    Steelers
    (158 votes)
389 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 40%
    Colts
    (161 votes)
  • 59%
    Raiders
    (237 votes)
398 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 35%
    Cardinals
    (140 votes)
  • 64%
    Rams
    (249 votes)
389 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 82%
    Cowboys
    (335 votes)
  • 17%
    Packers
    (71 votes)
406 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 12%
    Chargers
    (49 votes)
  • 87%
    49ers
    (351 votes)
400 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 83%
    Falcons
    (87 votes)
  • 16%
    Panthers
    (17 votes)
104 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (3-6) at Chiefs (6-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (187 votes)
  • 49%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (439 votes)
  • 25%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (225 votes)
  • 2%
    Jaguars in a close game
    (22 votes)
  • 0%
    Jaguars in an easy win
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Jaguars in a blowout
    (7 votes)
881 votes total Vote Now

