AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season concludes with the Washington Commanders (4-5) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) in an NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football, which will be shown on ESPN.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Eagles are favored by 11 points.

After nine weeks of the 2022 season, Philadelphia is still the NFL’s only undefeated team. Under head coach Nick Siriani, the Eagles rank second in points scored and third in points allowed — but just two of their eight wins have come against teams with a winning record. Still, the Eagles have usually won comfortably; only two of their wins have been by a touchdown or less.

Facing them will be the Commanders, a team that had assembled a three-game winning streak under head coach Ron Rivera before falling to the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 in Week 9. In that game, Washington had built a 17-7 lead before the Vikings scored 13 unanswered points during the game’s final ten minutes — including a field goal with 12 seconds remaining — to come away with the win.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 84-61-3

