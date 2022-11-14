9 things overheard during the Chiefs’ victory against the Jaguars

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to go 7-2 on the season — and top the AFC. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.

“Okay, who forgot to tell the kickoff return team that it’s a Noon kickoff?” “A lot of things get smoked in Kansas City: pigs, brisket and the Jaguars’ secondary.” “If only the NFL was as committed to protecting JuJu Smith-Schuster as it is to protecting vacuum cleaners.” “As punishment for the vicious hit on Smith-Schuster, Jacksonville should have to bring Urban Meyer back to coach a series.” “It’s amazing how much easier football is when you remember Jerick McKinnon’s on the roster.” “Coach Toub, if you had to guess, do you think the Chiefs will lose in the playoffs because of a missed extra point or a fumbled punt?” “We’ve found a miracle cure for hamstring injuries! It involves changing your quarterback from Daniel Jones to Patrick Mahomes.” “Coach Reid, if you’re such a genius, why is your winning percentage so much worse than Jeff Saturday’s?” “Remember when Mahomes snatched a guaranteed victory away from Buffalo Bills fans? Well, Josh Allen just did it, too.”