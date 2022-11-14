9 things overheard during the Chiefs’ victory against the Jaguars

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to go 7-2 on the season — and top the AFC. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.
- “Okay, who forgot to tell the kickoff return team that it’s a Noon kickoff?”
- “A lot of things get smoked in Kansas City: pigs, brisket and the Jaguars’ secondary.”
- “If only the NFL was as committed to protecting JuJu Smith-Schuster as it is to protecting vacuum cleaners.”
- “As punishment for the vicious hit on Smith-Schuster, Jacksonville should have to bring Urban Meyer back to coach a series.”
- “It’s amazing how much easier football is when you remember Jerick McKinnon’s on the roster.”
- “Coach Toub, if you had to guess, do you think the Chiefs will lose in the playoffs because of a missed extra point or a fumbled punt?”
- “We’ve found a miracle cure for hamstring injuries! It involves changing your quarterback from Daniel Jones to Patrick Mahomes.”
- “Coach Reid, if you’re such a genius, why is your winning percentage so much worse than Jeff Saturday’s?”
- “Remember when Mahomes snatched a guaranteed victory away from Buffalo Bills fans? Well, Josh Allen just did it, too.”
