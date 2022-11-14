Chiefs open as 6.5-point favorites over the Chargers in Week 11

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 11 matchup that was originally scheduled as a late-afternoon game — but has now been flexed to Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 6.5-point favorite.

In Week 10, the Chiefs opened as 9.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning that game 27-17 to advance their record to 7-2. The Chargers are now 5-4 on the season — two full games behind Kansas City in the AFC West — coming off a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

When the season began, many predicted that the Chargers would contend for the division crown — but in Week 3, Kansas City defeated them 27-24. According to the New York Times playoff calculator, a Los Angeles victory on Sunday would give the team about a one-in-five chance to win the West — but a loss will drop that probability to about 1-in-30. And yes... this means a Kansas City victory would give the Chiefs a 97% chance to win their seventh-straight division championship.