Chiefs are excited about Kadarius Toney after his first NFL touchdown

Since losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs have rattled off three consecutive wins — including Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney — the team’s newest weapon — has played a part in each of the last two wins. The former first-round pick out of Florida has shown why he was a highly coveted prospect in 2021 — and why Kansas City was willing to trade a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to acquire him.

During Sunday’s win, Toney had six offensive touches, collecting 90 yards from scrimmage and his first career touchdown, hopping on one foot down the sideline into the end zone after being wide open for a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I don’t think it’s registered with me yet,” the former New York Giants wideout told reporters after the game. “As I was hopping, I was just sitting there thinking — like, ‘What did I do to be in this position?’ Like, ‘How could I thank God any more to be here — and do what I can?’”

In Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s offense, it typically takes time for new receivers to grasp the playbook — but Toney has hit the ground running.

“He’s a smart kid,” said Reid after the victory. “He does pick it up easy — although he’s willing to spend time at it, too.”

Mahomes agreed with his head coach about Toney.

“First off, he’s a smart guy,” he confirmed. “He learned a lot fast. We’ve been able to put him in positions — especially this week. He’s a smart guy [who] plays hard — and whenever he’s gotten his opportunities, he’s made plays happen.”

Still, Mahomes was thrilled — and a little surprised — to see his new guy get into the end zone.

“I was hyped-up for him,” he said. “It was funny, because we had some plays designed for him to score. But if you would’ve told me one play I didn’t think he would score on, it was that one.”

Because wide receiver Mecole Hardman had been declared out for the Jaguars game with an abdomen injury, it was expected that Toney would see more use. His explosiveness, however, has far exceeded expectations. He adds another dimension that Kansas City’s offense just didn’t have.

And the best may be yet to come.