Chiefs back in control of AFC playoff picture after Vikings beat Bills

When the Kansas City Chiefs lost 24-20 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 — four weeks ago — it felt as though the result of the game would have major AFC playoff implications.

And to be fair, it still might. The Bills beating the Chiefs head-to-head means that if the two teams finish with the same regular-season record, Buffalo would be ahead of Kansas City.

Thus, for the AFC playoffs to continue to run through GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2022, the Chiefs were going to need some help. That happened over the last few weeks, with the Bills dropping two games in a row — first to the New York Jets in Week 9 and then with a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars improved their record to 7-2 — and at the time of this writing, they are the only team in the conference with less than three losses.

So what does that mean?

There is a lot of football left to play.

But if the Chiefs manage to win their final eight games, they would clinch the lone AFC bye and would not have to play away from Arrowhead until they advanced in the Super Bowl. In addition, winning in the Divisional Round would mean a fifth straight AFC title game in Kansas City.

Still — again — there is a lot of football left to play.