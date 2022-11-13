Andy Reid provides 3 injury updates following win over Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 on Sunday to improve to 7-2 on the season — but the win came with some bad news on the injury front.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided several injury updates during his post-game press conference.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons have concussions,” explained Reid. “They’ll go into the protocol part of it and do that.”

Now that they are in the protocol, Smith-Schuster and Lammons will need to follow a five-step process to return to play, including symptom-limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training and then full football activity and clearance.

The next update on Smith-Schuster and Lammons is likely to come on Wednesday afternoon, as the Chiefs begin their preparation to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

If Smith-Schuster cannot play, the Chiefs could see a bigger role for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore. Valdes-Scantling and Toney had touchdowns against the Jaguars on Sunday. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman did not play due to an injured abdomen.

Lammons plays on four phases of special teams and coordinator Dave Toub has called him the team’s best “gunner.”

Another player to watch is starting right tackle Andrew Wylie, who also left the game due to injury.

“Andrew Wylie sprained his elbow, and we’ll just see how he does,” said Reid. “He’ll have an MRI [Monday] as we go.”

Third-year offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho came into the game to take Wylie’s place. Offensive lineman Lucas Niang — who is still on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list — will begin his third week back at practice on Wednesday. It is possible that both Niang and Hardman could make their return against the Chargers.