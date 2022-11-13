Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves game due to head injury, enters concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the team’s Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter after suffering a head injury. The team later announced that he had entered the concussion protocol.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw to Smith-Schuster in the middle of the field. Jaguars safety Andre Cisco smashed his helmet into Smith-Schuster’s helmet. The wide receiver immediately went down and was quickly surrounded by the Chiefs’ athletic training staff. Smith-Schuster remained on the ground for more than five minutes.

Trainers assisted Smith-Schuster off the field and he went straight to the locker room. Officials threw a flag but then picked it up, ruling that there was no foul on the play.

Prior to leaving the game, Smith-Schuster had caught two passes for 33 yards.

Cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons is also currently in the concussion protocol. Right tackle Andrew Wylie is questionable to return due to an elbow injury.