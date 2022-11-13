AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes was excellent, there were special teams blunders and the defense was all over Trevor Lawrence as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27 to 17.

Mahomes was dialing up as many as nine different receivers this game. His ability to find the open receiver in the Jaguars' defense was incredible. We witnessed the first career touchdown of Kadarius Toney for the first score of the game. Marquez Valdez-Scantling secured his first Chiefs touchdown. Noah Gray was uncovered to snag his first touchdown of the year.

But on special teams, both teams didn’t play well at all — missed field goals, missed extra points and fumbling on kickoffs happened for both squads. This could easily have factored into the game’s outcome.

Lawrence was sacked five times as the Chiefs’ defensive line overpowered the Jaguars’ offensive line, with sacks from Willie Gay Jr., Carlos Dunlap, Chris Jones, Leo Chenal and Khalen Saunders. Lawrence was under pressure for the entire game.

Willie Gay notches a sack! pic.twitter.com/8dbTvldBGi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 13, 2022

