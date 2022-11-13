 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Jaguars: Jerick McKinnon will play on Sunday

Kansas City and Jacksonville have released their inactive player lists for the Week 10 matchup.

By John Dixon
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As expected, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) will not dress for the game. But running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) will dress for the game.

Hardman was declared out in Friday’s final injury report. McKinnon was listed as questionable after being limited in Friday’s practice. While listed as receiving treatment for shoulder and knee issues, he practiced fully on both Wednesday and Thursday — but on Friday, a hamstring injury was added to his listing.

On Saturday, the Chiefs elevated practice squad safety Ugo Amadi to the active roster. As an elevated player, he will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. He will play on Sunday.

The Jaguars have also released their list of inactives. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) will be available for the game.

Jenkins (who was listed as questionable) was the only Jacksonville player with an injury designation in the final injury report.

The Jaguars did not elevate any of their practice-squad players for this contest.

