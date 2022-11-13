 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Jaguars in Week 10.

By John Dixon
NFL: DEC 26 Steelers at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs will reach the midpoint of 2022’s NFL regular season while hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 10 matchup on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

The Chiefs come into the game with a 6-2 record after notching a 20-17 home overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. The team leads the AFC West by 1.5 games and is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best won/loss record in the AFC. In Week 9, the Jaguars broke a five-game losing streak with a 27-20 home win against the Las Vegas Raiders. That brought their 2022 record to 3-6. They occupy third place in the AFC South.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here. All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

As the Chiefs march toward what they hope will be their seventh consecutive AFC West crown, they need every win they can manage. Their Week 6 loss to the Bills gave Buffalo a head-to-head tiebreaker, meaning that Kansas City will have to get a game ahead of the Bills in order to secure the AFC’s only postseason bye. When their game concludes on Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs will be paying close attention to the late-afternoon matchup between Buffalo and the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings.

The Jaguars also need every win they can get. After beginning the season 2-1 — including a 38-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers — Jacksonville appeared to be on a hot streak under new head coach Doug Pederson. But after losing five straight — only one of those by more than a touchdown — the team is fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive.

This game will mark yet another matchup between Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former assistant coach. Pederson was a member of Reid’s coaching staff with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 through 2012 and came to Kansas City to serve as Reid’s offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015. Pederson then returned to Philadelphia to become the Eagles’ head coach in 2016, leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl win following the 2017 season.

The two coaches have met just once before. In Week 2 of the Eagles’ championship season, the Chiefs collected a 27-20 victory at Arrowhead.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, November 13, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 36, winds SSE at 6 mph
  • Matchup history: Chiefs 7-6 (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -8.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Brad Rogers (126), umpire Carl Paganelli (124), down judge Kent Payne (79), line judge Tom Eaton (87), field judge Aaron Santi (50), side judge Anthony Jeffries (36), back judge Greg Steed (12), replay official Bob Hubbell and replay assistant Durwood Manley.
  • Pageantry: Colors: Fort Leonard Wood Joint Service Color Guard. National Anthem: United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Melissa Griffith. Flyover: four F-35 Lightning II fighters from Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Drum Deck Honoree: United States Army Lieutenant General Milford Beagle. Spirit Leader: retired United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Robin Darden.

What you need to know in the stadium

  • Parking lots open: 7:30 a.m.
  • Stadium gates open: 10 a.m.
  • Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
  • Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
  • Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
  • COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.

2022 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 11		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 Won
44-21
Wk
2		 Thu
Sep 15		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-24
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 25		 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis		 Lost
20-17
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 2		 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium
Tampa		 Won
41-31
Wk
5		 Mon
Oct 10		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
30-29
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 16		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
24-20
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 23		 @49ers Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA		 Won
44-23
Wk
8		 Bye - - -
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 6		 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
20-17
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 13		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 20		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 27		 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 pm
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 4		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 11		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
15		 Sun
Dec 18		 @Texans NRG Stadium
Houston		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
16		 Sat
Dec 24		 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
12:00 pm
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 1		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
18		 Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 TBA
TBA

