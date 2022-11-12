Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off with the Carolina Panthers defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night Football.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6). The game will be available locally on KCTV/5 — and kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West on Sunday, the Denver Broncos (3-5) will be in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (5-3) during the noon games, while the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) in the afternoon slate and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will travel up the coastline to play the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).
But Sunday’s action begins with the first-ever International Series game in Germany: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Allianz Arena in Munich. Kickoff will be at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on NFL Network.
Sunday’s other Noon games will include the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills (6-2) (locally on WDAF/4), the Cleveland Browns (3-5) on the road against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) hosting the New Orleans Saints (3-6).
Sundays late-afternoon lineup will also feature the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) facing the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at Lambeau Field (locally on WDAF/4) and the the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) in California against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5).
The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets all have the week off.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 78-55-3
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (6-3) at Buccaneers (4-5)?
-
75%
Seahawks
-
24%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)?
-
15%
Browns
-
84%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)?
-
9%
Broncos
-
90%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)?
-
22%
Lions
-
77%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)?
-
5%
Texans
-
94%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)?
-
69%
Vikings
-
30%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6)?
-
62%
Saints
-
37%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)?
-
42%
Colts
-
57%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)?
-
33%
Cardinals
-
66%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)?
-
82%
Cowboys
-
17%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)?
-
11%
Chargers
-
89%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)?
This poll is closed
-
83%
Falcons
-
16%
Panthers
Loading comments...