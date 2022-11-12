 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 10 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Jaguars, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off with the Carolina Panthers defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6). The game will be available locally on KCTV/5 — and kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West on Sunday, the Denver Broncos (3-5) will be in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (5-3) during the noon games, while the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) in the afternoon slate and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will travel up the coastline to play the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).

But Sunday’s action begins with the first-ever International Series game in Germany: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Allianz Arena in Munich. Kickoff will be at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on NFL Network.

Sunday’s other Noon games will include the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills (6-2) (locally on WDAF/4), the Cleveland Browns (3-5) on the road against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) hosting the New Orleans Saints (3-6).

Sundays late-afternoon lineup will also feature the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) facing the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at Lambeau Field (locally on WDAF/4) and the the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) in California against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5).

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets all have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 78-55-3

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (6-3) at Buccaneers (4-5)?

view results
  • 75%
    Seahawks
    (157 votes)
  • 24%
    Buccaneers
    (50 votes)
207 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)?

view results
  • 15%
    Browns
    (32 votes)
  • 84%
    Dolphins
    (170 votes)
202 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)?

view results
  • 9%
    Broncos
    (19 votes)
  • 90%
    Titans
    (188 votes)
207 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)?

view results
  • 22%
    Lions
    (46 votes)
  • 77%
    Bears
    (159 votes)
205 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)?

view results
  • 5%
    Texans
    (10 votes)
  • 94%
    Giants
    (187 votes)
197 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)?

view results
  • 69%
    Vikings
    (143 votes)
  • 30%
    Bills
    (62 votes)
205 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6)?

view results
  • 62%
    Saints
    (121 votes)
  • 37%
    Steelers
    (73 votes)
194 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)?

view results
  • 42%
    Colts
    (86 votes)
  • 57%
    Raiders
    (115 votes)
201 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)?

view results
  • 33%
    Cardinals
    (65 votes)
  • 66%
    Rams
    (128 votes)
193 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)?

view results
  • 82%
    Cowboys
    (168 votes)
  • 17%
    Packers
    (36 votes)
204 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)?

view results
  • 11%
    Chargers
    (22 votes)
  • 89%
    49ers
    (178 votes)
200 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 83%
    Falcons
    (87 votes)
  • 16%
    Panthers
    (17 votes)
104 votes total Vote Now

