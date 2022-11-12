Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off with the Carolina Panthers defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6). The game will be available locally on KCTV/5 — and kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West on Sunday, the Denver Broncos (3-5) will be in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (5-3) during the noon games, while the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) in the afternoon slate and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will travel up the coastline to play the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).

But Sunday’s action begins with the first-ever International Series game in Germany: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Allianz Arena in Munich. Kickoff will be at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on NFL Network.

Sunday’s other Noon games will include the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills (6-2) (locally on WDAF/4), the Cleveland Browns (3-5) on the road against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) hosting the New Orleans Saints (3-6).

Sundays late-afternoon lineup will also feature the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) facing the Green Bay Packers (3-6) at Lambeau Field (locally on WDAF/4) and the the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) in California against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5).

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets all have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 78-55-3

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (6-3) at Buccaneers (4-5)? Seahawks

Buccaneers vote view results 75% Seahawks (157 votes)

24% Buccaneers (50 votes) 207 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)? Browns

Dolphins vote view results 15% Browns (32 votes)

84% Dolphins (170 votes) 202 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)? Broncos

Titans vote view results 9% Broncos (19 votes)

90% Titans (188 votes) 207 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)? Lions

Bears vote view results 22% Lions (46 votes)

77% Bears (159 votes) 205 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)? Texans

Giants vote view results 5% Texans (10 votes)

94% Giants (187 votes) 197 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)? Vikings

Bills vote view results 69% Vikings (143 votes)

30% Bills (62 votes) 205 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6)? Saints

Steelers vote view results 62% Saints (121 votes)

37% Steelers (73 votes) 194 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)? Colts

Raiders vote view results 42% Colts (86 votes)

57% Raiders (115 votes) 201 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)? Cardinals

Rams vote view results 33% Cardinals (65 votes)

66% Rams (128 votes) 193 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)? Cowboys

Packers vote view results 82% Cowboys (168 votes)

17% Packers (36 votes) 204 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)? Chargers

49ers vote view results 11% Chargers (22 votes)

89% 49ers (178 votes) 200 votes total Vote Now