Chiefs-Jaguars: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use for this game?

Hey, AFC West... weren’t you supposed to be the most competitive division in football this year? Weren’t you going to send three teams to the playoffs? Weren’t the Chiefs going to finish last in the division?

Las Vegas Raiders: 2-6

Denver Broncos: 3-5

Los Angeles Chargers: 5-3

The 6-2 Chiefs still have a 1.5-game lead in the division.

In this game, the Chiefs take on yet another AFC South team. The team seems to struggle against this division. But this week, I see improvement coming. Playing the Tennessee Titans as close as they did should be a wake-up call for Kansas City.

So, let’s see what I’ve cooked up for this week.

Showdown Lineup Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Clyde Edwards-Helaire $8,100 3.8 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,000 27.7 Flex Travis Kelce $10,400 22.1 Flex JuJu Smith-Schuster $7,800 14.9 Flex Travis Etienne, Jr. $10,400 15.4 Flex Skyy Moore $200 1.8

Captain Pick

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Everyone on social media was up in arms about the Chiefs’ running game last Sunday. But what nobody seems to be noticing is that Tennessee has the league’s second-best run defense. Jacksonville’s defense is ranked 23rd against fantasy running backs. Edwards-Helaire should have a good game.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes. I mean, really? Do I need to explain why the MVP should be on your fantasy roster?

Tight end Travis Kelce

Dude, it’s Travis Kelce. Even a bad game for him is a great game. Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, he had 10 catches for 106 yards and 23.6 fantasy points. And that was one of his worst games this season. The dude is a monster. He’s a player you should never fade.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

I nearly put Kadarius Toney here because Mecole Hardman is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. But I thought better of that, instead placing the very reliable Smith-Schuster on the squad. Against wide receivers, Jacksonville has the 20th-ranked defense. So Smith-Schuster will likely have a solid game — especially after his last two performances against the Titans and San Francisco 49ers, in which he put up 18.8 and 28.4 points respectively.

Running back Travis Etienne

Etienne is who I thought he was going to be: a very stout running back who helps the Jaguars be better. Are they good? No — but Etienne does help them. He currently averages 5.7 yards per carry and 75.6 yards per game. With 680 total yards, Etienne actually has the league’s fifth-most rushing yards among running backs. Facing the 29th-ranked defense against fantasy backs, I believe that Etienne will be the backbone of Jacksonville’s offense on Sunday.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore

Honestly, the Moore pick is only because I wanted to put Smith-Schuster in so badly. For only $200, the risk is well worth it — because if Hardman doesn’t play, that means more snaps for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Toney and Moore. It’s a risk — but one that may end up paying off.

This game should be fun. Jacksonville will play hard — and the Chiefs will be the Chiefs. Both teams have something to play for. The Jaguars are still in the playoff race, while Kansas City needs this win to stay locked in the race for the AFC’s first seed. It will be a hard-fought battle.

As always... bet responsibly.