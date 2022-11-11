Chiefs vs. Jaguars final injury report: Jerick McKinnon is questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Abdomen DNP DNP DNP OUT Jerick McKinnon RB Shoulder/Knee/Hamstring FP FP LP QUEST Jody Fortson TE Quad FP FP FP - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP FP FP - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP FP FP - Khalen Saunders DT NIR DNP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP LP FP - Deon Bush S Knee FP FP FP -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Rayshawn Jenkins S Concussion DNP LP LP QUEST Evan Engram TE Back LP LP FP -

Some notes

The final injury report of the week came with some expected and unexpected news. First, the expected: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) was ruled out after not practicing all week.

Next, the unexpected: running back Jerick McKinnon is officially questionable. The Chiefs added a hamstring note to a status that had already included issues with his shoulder and knee.

During his Friday media availability, head coach Andy Reid assured his listerners that cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was good to go. He practiced fully Friday after a limited workout on Thursday and a full practice on Wednesday.

As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice last week, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on that here).

For the Jaguars, safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. He was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday and was limited again on Friday. He has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Tight end Evan Engram (back) was limited on Thursday, but was a full participant in Friday's practice. With no injury designation, he is very likely to play on Sunday.

