In Week 10, Chiefs fans think Lucas Niang should get a chance to start

In this edition, we learn that most fans want to see Lucas Niang start this season.

Chiefs fan confidence

Following the team’s narrow 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, there was no change in fan confidence — which remains high at 94%.

Harrison Butker

While most fans are a little concerned about the placekicker’s recent performance as he works his way back from an ankle injury, only a very small number (just one in 20) are very worried that he won’t return to form.

Lucas Niang

An overwhelming majority of Kansas City fans think that when he’s ready to play, the young tackle should get a chance to start. Now that he’s been designated for return from the Reserve/PUP list, the team must activate him to the roster before Thanksgiving — or else he will be lost for the season.

AFC West dominance

The Chiefs are now 2-0 in their division — and a majority of their fans think that at the end of the season, they’ll be 6-0. The next AFC West game (against the Los Angeles Chargers a week from this Sunday) will now be played on Sunday Night Football.

2022 NFL MVP

About one in five NFL fans from across the country think Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should be named the league’s most valuable player this season — but even more think Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should win the award.

Rookies of the year

Few teams have more rookies playing significant roles than Kansas City does — but nationally, NFL fans don’t seem to think any of them will be named rookies of the year.

Coach of the year

And even though most NFL fans had counted the Chiefs out before the season began, the fact that the team is now tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC doesn't appear to have even pushed Andy Reid into the conversation to be named coach of the year.

