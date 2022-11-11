Let’s Argue: Ronald Jones should be in the mix of running backs

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

The Chiefs need to get RoJo in the mix

Ronald Jones should be in the mix of RBs. — Adam Cole (@AdamCole86) November 9, 2022

When the running back room only earns 14 yards on 13 carries, I understand the cause for concern. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team in rushing yards with 63 against the Tennessee Titans. It was enough for the victory, but this isn’t a sustainable formula for success.

Right now, the Chiefs have a three-man rotation consisting of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. It’s not uncommon to see a running back-by-committee in today’s NFL by any means, but the production has to be there.

The Chiefs are currently in the bottom half of the league in terms of rushing, but when you have Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid as your head coach, your team will never be centered around running the ball.

So... should Ronald Jones get an opportunity?

At this point, it’s clear Jones is just there for insurance in the event one of the backs ahead of him goes down with an injury. It’s a smart move on the Chiefs' behalf, but it’s easy to understand why Jones is frustrated.

The Chiefs need to go with Clyde Edwards-Heliare and Jerick McKinnon in a two-man rotation

The Chiefs need to stick with CEH and McKinnon as their running backs — Mykell Mathieu (@MykellthePG) November 9, 2022

This piggybacks off the last tweet a bit, and I understand the sentiment of putting Pacheco on ice. Let’s face it: the Chiefs are in win-now mode, which means they don’t have time to develop.

Sure, in a perfect world, you’d want to have your young guys produce while developing at the same time. Look no further than the cornerback room.

With that being said, I’m not willing to put Pacheco in the doghouse right now. His running style brings a completely different element than Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon.

There are still nine games left, plus the playoffs.

The offensive line has been better than advertised

The o line has been mostly above average all things considered — Chiefs Out West (@ChiefsOutWest) November 9, 2022

This tweet is an understatement, to say the least.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs' offensive line is graded as the third-best in the league. I know Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie are much-maligned amongst the Kingdom, but the interior is the best in football.

Creed Humphrey, Joe Thuney and Trey Smith for this offense every week. While Mahomes and Travis Kelce get all the headlines, those two wouldn’t be able to create all the magic without the big uglies in the middle.

The Chiefs are the best team in the league

They’re the best team in the NFL. — Andrew Lasater (@LasaterAndrew) November 9, 2022

We’re at the midway point of the season, and I believe there’s only three teams in the conversation: the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills — and yes, the Chiefs.

That said, I believe the Eagles deserve their respect. No matter who you play, every team is still made up of professionals, and being undefeated at this point in the season is very impressive and impossible to ignore.