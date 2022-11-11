Madden Simulation: Andy Reid vs. Doug Pederson

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

The defense came up huge in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes found a new favorite target in Kadarius Toney and Isiah Pacheco took a kickoff return to the house as the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Jacksonville Jaguars — at least that is what happened inside the EA Universe.

Toney made big play after big play for the Chiefs. The new wide receiver secured his first touchdown as a Chief inside the EA Universe and looked great as Kansas City moved down the field. One down, on third-and-forever, Toney was able to make it fourth-and-inches. The Chiefs would convert the fourth down and score later on that drive. Toney finished with seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The time of possession was in favor of the Jaguars in the first half – but they were still down 21-17 going into halftime. Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caught a touchdown pass early in the second quarter, Pacheco had a kick-return touchdown, and Toney scored inside two minutes remaining in the game.

The Chiefs' offense was efficient, but the defense was on the field for a long time. Jacksonville effectively used play action to either break off big runs with Travis Etienne or allow open receivers downfield for chunk plays.

Both teams' defenses gave up big plays during the game. Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence combined for 669 passing yards. The final possession of the game for the Jaguars was a nightmare, as the Chiefs' defense stepped up.

Final score: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 31

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 27/32, 315 yards, 3 TD

Trevor Lawrence 29/42, 354 yards, 4 TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 11 att, 42 yards, 1 TD

Travis Etienne 15 att, 74 yards, 1 rec TD

Evan Engram 8 rec, 134 yards, 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster 7 rec, 95 yards, 1 TD

Kadarius Toney 7 rec, 80 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 6 rec, 89 yards

Christian Kirk 6 rec, 57 yards, 1 TD

Nick Bolton 15 total, 6 solo, 1 TFL, 1 Sack

Chris Jones 5 total, 3 solo, 1 TFL

In Week 11, the Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for Sunday Night Football.