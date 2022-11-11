Arrowheadlines: Evan Engram believes Travis Kelce is the GOAT

The latest

It’s safe to say Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram thinks highly of the tight end who will be on the opposite sideline Sunday. When asked Wednesday what he thinks of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Engram didn’t mince words. “Best ever. Best ever,” Engram said, via 1010XL. “It looks like he’s out there creating in his own world, creating his own routes. Him and [Patrick Mahomes] on the same page. Any time he’s on TV, I watch. It’s a no-brainer to sit down and watch what he can do. “And I’ve added so much stuff from his game to mine. Just taking clips over the years. He’s changing the game and he’s leading the way for receiving tight ends like us to get more money too.”

Offense QB PATRICK MAHOMES, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Second Team: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins All-Pro quarterback was a very tight call, with multiple players having a stretch where they were the best in the league. Patrick Mahomes has ultimately displayed the most consistency at the position. He has the second-best PFF grade (88.6) and the best grade of any quarterback in the second half of games.

T-2 Kansas City Chiefs Five votes · +550 Marc Sessler: Chiefs over Eagles. My summertime pick — Chargers over Eagles — looks 50 percent insane here in November. There’s nothing unhinged, though, about the concept of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid doing their thing in the AFC before toppling the frisky Eagles in an early February barnburner in sunny Glendale. Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs over Eagles. Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and Co. ride out a magical season all the way to the Super Bowl, but they can’t overcome the big-game experience of the principals on the other side: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Dunlap finished with 1 1/2 sacks against the Titans, and he has 3 1/2 this season, leaving the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher chasing the century mark when the Jaguars visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. “They just don’t give out sacks round here,” Jones said. “You know what I mean? That’s special, man. Guys play a long time in this league and never achieve that type of accomplishment, so kudos to him.” There have only been 40 players to reach 100 sacks since the NFL began recording the statistic in 1982. The list includes 13 players that have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — luminaries of the game such as Reggie White, Bruce Smith and Kevin Greene — and players such as Julius Peppers and Terrell Suggs that could be there soon.

DK Line: Chiefs -9.5 Last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs had a knock-down, drag-out battle with the Tennessee Titans that went into overtime. They came out on top 20-17, but the club’s fifth-ranked run defense gave up 172 rushing yards. Kansas City will face a run-heavy Jacksonville Jaguars team that has unleashed Travis Etienne Jr. on the ground. Over the last three weeks, Etienne has rushed for 379 yards and four touchdowns. Despite his impressive numbers and Kansas City’s issues against the run last Sunday, our experts have little concern that the Chiefs cover a 9.5-point spread. Why? The Chiefs have the highest-scoring offense with arguably the league’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes under center. By the way, he has a plethora of offensive playmakers with Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and newly acquired wideout Kadarius Toney (via trade with the New York Giants on October 27) on the perimeter. Ivory went along with our only unanimous pick for Week 10. “As of Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, 82 percent of the money was pouring in on the Chiefs to cover. The Jags are on the road and playing a team that can turn it on at any moment. I’m taking the Chiefs with their high-powered offense.”

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Clyde Edwards-Helaire You’re playing with fire if you start Edwards-Helaire. It’s pretty clear to see that he’s not only NOT the Chiefs’ passing-downs back, but part of a committee on run downs. You might assume he’s a touchdown-or-bust running back, but he played one snap inside the 10 last week against the Titans and one snap inside the 10 the game prior against the 49ers. Mecole Hardman has played more, had more touches and scored three times inside the 10 in those past two. You simply should not trust Edwards-Helaire until he gets back in the good graces of his coaching staff.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive district residents at a news conference Thursday. Racine said the team and league violated D.C. consumers’ rights based on what they knew about the organization’s workplace misconduct, alleging Snyder lied about his knowledge of the situation. Four posters flanked Racine during his announcement, outlining some of the history of the team’s rebranding efforts that included references to D.C. and its flag and the history of the NFL’s investigation into the organization’s workplace culture. “Dan Snyder assured fans that he would fully cooperate with the investigation and the results could be trusted,” one of the posters read. “That was a lie: He repeatedly attempted to interfere, and the fans could not trust results that were never made public. Because Snyder had a veto.”

The move will not be official until Friday, meaning Tillery cannot be claimed until Monday. Considering that multiple teams expressed interest in trading for him before the deadline, Tillery is expected to be claimed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The Chargers had listed Tillery as a non-participant due to personal reasons the past two days of practice. “This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement released by the team. “We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

Why the Panthers won They played exactly the type of football you’re supposed to play when hurricane rains invade the action. D’Onta Foreman was the definition of a workhorse despite Chuba Hubbard’s return from injury, and he handled 31 carries like a pro, always moving forward and finishing with 130 yards and a hard-earned score. His clock-churning efforts took the burden off P.J. Walker, who was spotty early but settled in as a background shepherd of the offense. Steve Wilks’ defense was the real winner, though, getting after Marcus Mariota all night. On a relatively quiet evening for Brian Burns, everyone else feasted, with Shaq Thompson, Derrick Brown, Frankie Luv and Marquis Haynes combining for four sacks and nine tackles for loss. That entire unit played with confidence, using the weather to its advantage, and headlined the close win on a short week.

Raiders are placing TE Darren Waller on injured reserve, per source. Waller aggravated his hamstring injury and the team believes this will give him four weeks to get it healthy and come back to finish the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

“I would love to stay here, to be honest,” said Smith-Schuster. “This offense is unbelievable. The coaching staff is unbelievable. If it was up to me, of course. Why not? You get to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game.” The former Pittsburgh Steeler recalled what led him to Kansas City in the first place. “I knew it was a high-powered offense just looking at numbers. Coming here, it’s kind of like last year, we were kind of doing the same thing — they were talking about it as far as like this is what [their] offense [is], this is what they’re doing. And actually, now being here and actually being in it, it’s... yeah.”

In a season that has featured multiple unimpressive performances on the ground, this one might have been the ugliest. So it came to be that during his Thursday press appearance, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked how the team could improve its sputtering ground attack. “We have to run it,” Bieniemy asserted to reporters. “We have to invest in it — meaning that we can’t just run it a few times and expect success.” Sunday’s 12 carries were the fewest for any game this season — barely edging out a few contests with 13 or 14 attempts from the backfield. Those games produced much more yardage than the Titans’ game did — but still, Bieniemy believes a low-volume attack hurts the overall impact the running game could have. “It’s just like when you’re pounding concrete and you’re using that hammer,” suggested Bieniemy. “It’s not going to break the first few times you utilize it. It’s going to take a while.

.@tkelce now has 32 100-yard games, tied for the most among tight ends in NFL history pic.twitter.com/QPhTa9PpPU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2022

